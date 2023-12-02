2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team
Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
First Team
Erynne Brown, Sierra Vista — Won the Class 4A Southern Region and state doubles individual titles with partner Kelliya Keodara.
Kelliya Keodara, Sierra Vista — Won the Class 4A Southern Region and state doubles individual titles with partner Erynne Brown.
Sabrina Novruzova, Palo Verde — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Zarina Novruzova and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Zarina Novruzova, Palo Verde — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Sabrina Novruzova and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Campbell Ricci, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A singles individual state title and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Remi Rice, Palo Verde — Finished third in the Class 5A singles state tournament and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Ruth Robison, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Venus Tang and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Venus Tang, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Ruth Robison and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Summer Van Houweling, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the Class 5A singles state tournament.
Sophia Yang, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A Southern Region and state singles individual titles.
Coach of the Year
Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the Class 5A team state title, their fourth straight championship.
Second Team
Sophia Baldi, Bishop Gorman — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Emma Balelo and helped the Gaels reach the team state title match.
Emma Balelo, Bishop Gorman — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Sophia Baldi and helped the Gaels reach the team state title match.
Sophia Biggs, Centennial — Finished third in the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state tournaments with partner Avery Larsen.
Julia Carmichael, Boulder City — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Irene Fresneda-Rodriguez.
Madisen Clark, Doral Academy — The No. 1 seed in the Class 4A Southern Region singles tournament qualified for the state tournament and helped the Dragons qualify for the team state tournament.
Mekenzy Clark, Doral Academy — Finished third in the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.
Irene Fresneda-Rodriguez, Boulder City — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Julia Carmichael.
Yael Izkhakov, The Adelson School — Won the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.
Avery Larsen, Centennial — Finished third in the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state tournament with partner Sophia Biggs.
Taniya Tate, Cimarron-Memorial — Finished second in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.
Honorable Mention
Ellie Altfas, Centennial
Brynn Andrus, Virgin Valley
Layla Chami, Bishop Gorman
Natalie Cruz, Clark
Kaylie Freeman, Moapa Valley
Sydnee Freeman, Boulder City
Katharina Jaeger, Moapa Valley
Mia Jevtic, Coronado
Caitlyn Kim, The Meadows
Chayce Larson, Boulder City
Sophia Maxwell, The Meadows
Sophia Medellin, Liberty
Sophia Monev, Arbor View
Madi Morris, Boulder City
Lina Namkung, Faith Lutheran
Olivia Napoli, Bishop Gorman
Miranda Paek, The Meadows
Natalie Pettersson, Coronado
Maryn Ryan, Faith Lutheran
Yvonna Schuckman, Bishop Gorman
Chiara Steffes, Boulder City
Eva Toplak, Palo Verde
Gabriella Trentacosta, Coronado
Beverly Wang, The Meadows
Emma Wood, Boulder City
Giselle Yang, Clark
