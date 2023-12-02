Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.

First Team

Erynne Brown, Sierra Vista — Won the Class 4A Southern Region and state doubles individual titles with partner Kelliya Keodara.

Kelliya Keodara, Sierra Vista — Won the Class 4A Southern Region and state doubles individual titles with partner Erynne Brown.

Sabrina Novruzova, Palo Verde — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Zarina Novruzova and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Zarina Novruzova, Palo Verde — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Sabrina Novruzova and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Campbell Ricci, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A singles individual state title and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Remi Rice, Palo Verde — Finished third in the Class 5A singles state tournament and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Ruth Robison, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Venus Tang and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Venus Tang, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Ruth Robison and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Summer Van Houweling, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the Class 5A singles state tournament.

Sophia Yang, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A Southern Region and state singles individual titles.

Coach of the Year

Tyler Marchant, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the Class 5A team state title, their fourth straight championship.

Second Team

Sophia Baldi, Bishop Gorman — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Emma Balelo and helped the Gaels reach the team state title match.

Emma Balelo, Bishop Gorman — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Sophia Baldi and helped the Gaels reach the team state title match.

Sophia Biggs, Centennial — Finished third in the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state tournaments with partner Avery Larsen.

Julia Carmichael, Boulder City — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Irene Fresneda-Rodriguez.

Madisen Clark, Doral Academy — The No. 1 seed in the Class 4A Southern Region singles tournament qualified for the state tournament and helped the Dragons qualify for the team state tournament.

Mekenzy Clark, Doral Academy — Finished third in the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.

Irene Fresneda-Rodriguez, Boulder City — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Julia Carmichael.

Yael Izkhakov, The Adelson School — Won the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.

Avery Larsen, Centennial — Finished third in the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region and state tournament with partner Sophia Biggs.

Taniya Tate, Cimarron-Memorial — Finished second in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.

Honorable Mention

Ellie Altfas, Centennial

Brynn Andrus, Virgin Valley

Layla Chami, Bishop Gorman

Natalie Cruz, Clark

Kaylie Freeman, Moapa Valley

Sydnee Freeman, Boulder City

Katharina Jaeger, Moapa Valley

Mia Jevtic, Coronado

Caitlyn Kim, The Meadows

Chayce Larson, Boulder City

Sophia Maxwell, The Meadows

Sophia Medellin, Liberty

Sophia Monev, Arbor View

Madi Morris, Boulder City

Lina Namkung, Faith Lutheran

Olivia Napoli, Bishop Gorman

Miranda Paek, The Meadows

Natalie Pettersson, Coronado

Maryn Ryan, Faith Lutheran

Yvonna Schuckman, Bishop Gorman

Chiara Steffes, Boulder City

Eva Toplak, Palo Verde

Gabriella Trentacosta, Coronado

Beverly Wang, The Meadows

Emma Wood, Boulder City

Giselle Yang, Clark

