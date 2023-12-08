Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.

Bishop Gorman’s Ayanna Watson (4) bumps the ball during the class 5A girls volleyball state title match between Bishop Gorman High School and Coronado High School on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First Team

Julie Beckham, Coronado — Led the Cougars with 375 kills and 52 aces and added 176 digs for the 5A state runner-up.

Angelina Guerrero, Durango — The 4A player of the year had 444 kills, 273 digs and 86 aces for the 4A state champion.

Hannah Pemberton, Coronado — The 5A Mountain League player of the year had 931 assists, 253 digs and 44 aces for the 5A state runner-up.

Rachel Purser, Coronado — Had a team-high .328 hitting percentage with 207 kills and 38 aces for the 5A state runner-up.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — Had 312 kills, 307 digs and 52 aces for the 5A Southern League semifinalist.

Jocelyn Taveras, Legacy — Had a team-high 312 kills and 229 digs with 62 aces for the 4A state runner-up.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — Had a team-high 541 digs and added 36 aces for the 5A state champion.

Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman — Led the state with 1,132 assists and had 307 digs and 32 aces for the 5A state champion.

Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — Had a team-high 73 aces and added 445 kills and 405 digs for the 5A state champion.

Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman — The 5A Southern League player of the year had a state-high 605 kills and added 373 digs and 56 aces for the 5A state champion.

Willow Watson, Arbor View — Was second in the state with a .430 hitting percentage and had 200 kills, 56 aces and 54 blocks.

Brooklynn Williams, Bishop Gorman — Led the state with a .435 hitting percentage and had a team-high 80 blocks with 202 kills and 32 aces for the 5A state champion.

Coach of the Year

Nicole Murphy, Durango — Guided the Trailblazers to the Class 4A state title, the school’s fourth state title and first since 2003.

Second Team

Taylor Anderson, Durango — Had 204 kills, 192 digs, 118 assists, 63 blocks and 45 aces for the 4A state champion.

Taly Cloyd, Faith Lutheran — Had a team-high 315 kills with 151 digs, 51 blocks and 32 aces.

Tova Craig, Coronado — Had a team-high 507 digs with 71 assists and 39 aces for the 5A state runner-up.

Addison Doane, Boulder City — Had 329 kills, 279 digs and 97 aces for the 3A state runner-up.

Desirae Knoble, Shadow Ridge — Had a team-high 80 aces with 233 digs and 167 kills for the 5A Southern League semifinalist.

Siena Novak, Foothill — Had a team-high 355 kills and 66 aces and added 246 digs.

Gentry Oblad, Coronado — Had 310 kills, 284 digs and 40 aces for the 5A state runner-up.

Ellie Thurman, GV Christian — Led the state with 144 aces and was second in the state with 539 kills for the 2A state runner-up.

Tamara Unga, Arbor View — Had a team-high 211 kills with 148 digs and 38 aces.

Abby Vlaming, Centennial — Had 288 kills, 196 digs and 59 aces for the 5A Southern League semifinalist.

Aliah Williams, Centennial — Was second in the state with 138 blocks and had 113 kills for the 5A Southern League semifinalist.

Alena Winkler, The Meadows — Led the 3A state champion with a .435 hitting percentage, 64 aces and 41 blocks.

Honorable Mention

Kelsea Baer, Spring Valley

Sydnee Clark, The Meadows

Kennedy Cooper, Liberty

Jeslyn Crockett, Centennial

Miy’aya Diggs, Legacy

Olivia Faulis, Faith Lutheran

Aracelli Hernandez, Durango

Jayda Hutchins, Liberty

Luna Ingaramo, Tech

Isabella Liugalua, Cadence

Piper Kennedy, The Meadows

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista

Jamison Metzger, Desert Oasis

Elliette Olson, Coral Academy

Kiana Peterson, Legacy

Natalia Pineda, Coral Academy

Leila Quinn, Spring Valley

Ava Robles, Rancho

Viviana Rogers, Coral Academy

Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran

Trinity Tavita, Clark

Paradise Tupai, Legacy

Megan Uszynski, Boulder City

Ashlyn Winans, Tech

Jordyn Woodard, Boulder City

