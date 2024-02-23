2A/1A state roundup: Lake Mead, Pahranagat Valley boys eliminated

The Lake Mead Academy boys lost in the Class 2A state semifinals, and the Pahranagat Valley boys and girls fell in the 1A quarterfinals Thursday.

Incline pulled away to defeat Southern Region champion Lake Mead Academy 67-54 in the Class 2A boys basketball state semifinals Thursday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

The Highlanders (20-8), the North’s No. 2 seed, will face Needles in the state championship game at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Virginia Street Gym in Reno.

The Eagles finished 24-6.

— No. 2S Needles 74, No. 1N West Wendover 60: At Lawlor Events Center, the Mustangs (28-2) rolled past the Wolverines (23-5) in the other 2A state semifinal.

Class 1A

— No 2W Pyramid Lake 56, No 1S Pahranagat Valley 38: At North Valleys, the Lakers (18-13) outscored the Panthers (14-3) in every quarter of the Class 1A state quarterfinal.

Pyramid Lake will face Eureka in the semifinals at 12:40 p.m. Friday at Virginia Street Gym.

— No 1E Eureka 71, 2C Round Mountain 31: At McQueen, the Vandals (24-0) handled the Knights (15-6) to advance to the semifinals.

— Late games: Results from two 1A quarterfinals — No. 1W Smith Valley vs. No 2S Sandy Valley at North Valleys, and No. 1C Spring Mountain vs. No. 2E Owyhee at McQueen — were not available at press deadline.

Girls

Class 2A

— No. 1S Needles 58, No. 2N Pershing County 31: At Lawlor Events Center, Needles (27-2) led 23-6 after the first quarter and cruised past Pershing County (24-4) in a battle of Mustangs in a Class 2A state semifinal.

Needles will face North Tahoe in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Virginia Street Gym.

— No. 1N North Tahoe 38, No. 2S Lincoln County 27: At Lawlor Events Center, junior guard Makenna Alter scored 12 points, and the Lakers (24-2) built a 28-16 lead after three quarters and held off the Lynx (17-14) in the other 2A state semifinal.

Class 1A

— No. 2W Coleville 42, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 32: At North Valleys, the Wolves (16-6) were able to withstand the Panthers (19-8) to win the 1A state quarterfinal.

Coleville will face McDermitt in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday at Virginia Street Gym.

— No. 1E McDermitt 61, No. 2C Indian Springs 36: At McQueen, the Bulldogs (18-4) breezed by the Thunderbirds (18-5) to advance to the semifinals.

— No. 1W Pyramid Lake 70, No. 2S Beaver Dam 24: At North Valleys, the Lakers (25-4) cruised by the Diamondbacks (8-13) in the quarterfinals.

Pyramid Lake will face Eureka in the semifinals at 2:20 p.m. Friday at Virginia Street Gym.

— No. 2E Eureka 71, 1C Round Mountain 32: At McQueen, the Vandals (21-3) breezed by the Knights (15-8) to advance to the semifinals.

