3 Big City Showdown takeaways: Coronado a 5A state title favorite

Coronado’s boys basketball team defeated Bishop Gorman at the Big City Showdown and showed it is a serious title contender. Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s games.

Coronado’s Jonny Collins (0) blocks Bishop Gorman’s Nick Jefferson (10) during a basketball game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Tee Bartlett (13) and Bishop Gorman’s Caleb Williams (25) fight for the ball during a basketball game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Tyus Thomas (0) attempts to drive the ball around Arbor View’s DeMarion Yap (0) during a basketball game between Arbor View and Liberty on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saturday’s Big City Showdown at Coronado mirrored that of college football’s Separation Saturday for high school basketball teams in Southern Nevada.

The seven-game event was highlighted by a trio of games featuring the state’s top four boys basketball teams and two best girls basketball teams.

When the final buzzer sounded Saturday night, the playoff races became a bit clearer.

Here are three takeaways from the Big City Showdown:

1. Coronado serious contender

Coach Jeff Kaufman’s celebration might have been a little subdued after the Cougars’ 74-63 win over Bishop Gorman, the first win in program history over the Gaels, since it’s still January.

But the Cougars showed that they have a chance to check off another first for the program: winning a state championship.

“I’m happy to get the win. It feels great that it was against (Gorman),” Kaufman said. “It’s good, but we still have a long way to go. It’s just one game.”

Coronado relied heavily on its starting lineup against Gorman, with all five starters scoring in double figures. Lantz Stephenson scored 21 points, and Josiah Cunningham added 19. Jonny Collins poured in 13 points, and Tee Bartlett and JJ Buchanan each added 10 points.

Kaufman praised his starters, calling them “tough” and “versatile” in the win against Gorman, but acknowledged there’s still room for improvement in what’s shaping up to be another close battle for the Class 5A state title.

“Hopefully by February, we’re fixing those problems and we can handle those teams,” Kaufman said. “There are a lot of good teams we have to contend with, and I’m sure we’re going to see Gorman again.”

2. Liberty gets revenge

Simply put, Liberty didn’t defend well in its 67-53 loss to Arbor View in a tournament game Dec. 22, coach Kevin Soares said, which was the Patriots’ only loss entering Saturday.

When the teams faced off for their regular-season league meeting, Liberty’s defense stood tall, holding Arbor View scoreless for a 4:30 stretch in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 62-50 win.

“The first time we played, we let (Arbor View) do whatever they wanted. They ran whatever they wanted on offense,” Soares said. “This time, we got them out of running their offensive sets, and it worked out pretty well.”

The Patriots, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, went on an 11-0 run during Arbor View’s drought and made 15 fourth-quarter free throws to pull out the win. Sophomore Tyus Thomas scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth.

Thomas has taken over the reins as Liberty’s point guard from his older brother, UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. The recent play from Tyus Thomas can help Liberty make a run to try and win its second 5A state title in three seasons.

“He knows when to take his shot, drive to the basket and get everybody else involved,” Soares said. “He’s playing excellent basketball.”

3. Still Centennial

If there was a year the Centennial girls basketball team’s run of dominance would come to an end, this season looked like the time.

Instead, with 5A as deep as it’s ever been and Centennial down some key contributors, the Bulldogs made a statement that they are still the team to beat after their 68-57 win over previously top-ranked Bishop Gorman.

“There’s competition right now in the city, and it’s growing. That’s fun and it’s nice,” coach Karen Weitz said. “You have to embrace it, and that’s what we want to do.”

Centennial has won the last eight state titles in the top classification. A defeat to Gorman on Feb. 13, 2014, was the last time the Bulldogs lost a league game.

Freshman Nation Williams, who holds notable Division I offers from Tennessee, North Carolina, UCLA, Florida and Arizona, has already emerged as one of the top players in the state. The Bulldogs recently welcomed back Cici Ajomale, a Cal State Fullerton commit, who was one of three starters who tore their ACLs in the offseason.

“We don’t want to play games where we’re not challenged every time. …. I want to play the best every night,” Weitz said. “I want to play against people that are going to make us better, and that’s what we loved about playing (Gorman) tonight.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.