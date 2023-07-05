5 prep girls basketball records that stand the test of time

The talented girls players on the high school scene are making their mark by setting potentially unbreakable records, two of which belong to UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque.

Durango's Lindy La Rocque, left, dribbles past Bishop Gorman's Dee Gaynor, right, during their game played at Durango High School January 27, 2006. In front is Gorman's Kaila Goff. Friday, January 27, 2006. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Women’s basketball is on the rise in Southern Nevada with the success of the Las Vegas Aces and UNLV Lady Rebels.

The stars of the Aces and Lady Rebels first made their names known while playing high school basketball. Aspiring girls basketball players in Southern Nevada are looking to do the same as they etch their names in the record books.

The record book is monitored and updated yearly by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Here are five records that will (probably) never be broken:

Consecutive state titles: 8, Centennial (2015-Active)

While the Aces have established themselves as the top team in the WNBA, the Bulldogs’ streak of titles gives them a fair claim as the most dominant girls basketball team in the city. Five different schools have tried to dethrone the Bulldogs, but they all came up short.

The closest call came in 2018 when Centennial rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Liberty 74-65 in overtime for the title in Reno. Justice Ethridge scored 14 points in the fourth and Jade Thomas drilled a 3-pointer as time in regulation expired to send the game to overtime. Centennial outscored Liberty 13-4 in overtime.

Career 3-pointers made: 425, Lindy La Rocque, Durango (2005-08)

La Rocque is emerging as one of the top young coaches in all of women’s college basketball. But she first burst onto the basketball scene as a dynamic passer and sharpshooter with the Trailblazers.

According to the record book, La Rocque is the only player with more than 400 made 3-pointers. Incline’s Taylor Redfern is second with 335 and Centennial’s Italee Lucas is third with 287.

Career blocked shots: 597, Rachel Morris, Virgin Valley (2008-11)

With the 6-foot, 4-inch forward dominating inside, the Bulldogs reached the Class 3A state tournament three straight seasons (2009-11). Morris began her college basketball career at Utah and then transferred to Hawaii.

She helped the Rainbow Warriors win the Big West regular season championship in 2015 and the tournament championship in 2016. Morris continued her professional basketball career overseas in the Women’s British Basketball League in 2017.

Most points in a season: 2,902, Centennial (2004-05, 35 games)

Centennial holds the top eight spots for the record and only three teams have scored more than 2,500 points in a season. The Bulldogs’ 2009 squad is second with 2,559 points and they scored 2,541 points in 2011 while playing in 33 games each season.

The Bulldogs won the state title in 2005, which was the last of a run of four consecutive championships. When they started the streak with a title in 2002, it snapped a 21-year run of Northern Nevada girls teams winning the state championship in the top classification.

Career assists: 794, Lindy La Rocque, Durango (2005-08)

La Rocque is Durango’s all-time leading scorer (2,678) for boys and girls players, and she made just as big of an impact as a passer. She also holds the record for most assists in a season, 279 in her freshman season.

According to the record book, La Rocque is the only player with more than 700 assists. She’s 175 assists clear of McDermitt’s Staheli Wilkinson in second place (619). Green Valley’s Jazmine Jarvis is third (605) and the only other player with more than 600 assists.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.