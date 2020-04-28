90°F
Nevada Preps

5-star guard Daishen Nix to sign with NBA’s G League

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2020 - 11:00 am
 
Updated April 28, 2020 - 11:01 am

Trinity International senior Daishen Nix will bypass college and sign with the NBA’s G League, the league announced Tuesday morning. The five-star point guard was committed to UCLA, but will join the league’s new developmental program alongside five-star shooting guard Jalen Green and five-star power forward Isaiah Todd.

Nix is a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to mock draft released Monday by ESPN, and is the first local to skip college for the G League.

Attempts to reach him and his high school coach, Greg Lockridge, were not unsuccessful.

Nix, a 6-foot-5-inch play-making guard, is from Anchorage, Alaska and moved before high school to Las Vegas to accelerate his recruitment. He developed under Lockridge into the No. 1 point guard in the senior class and committed last fall to UCLA.

Trinity International played in the Grind Session — an independent high school basketball circuit comprised of prep schools nationwide — and Nix was named a McDonald’s All-American and the co-Grind Session MVP with Green, who played at Prolific Prep in Napa, California and committed on Apr. 16 to the G League.

Nix was perhaps the best pure passer in all of high school basketball, and has the requisite size, strength and acumen to excel at the next level.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

