5-star guard Daishen Nix to sign with NBA’s G League

Nix, a 6-foot-5-inch pure, play-making point guard, is from Anchorage, Alaska and moved before high school to Las Vegas to accelerate his recruitment

Trinity International junior Daishen Nix, right, drives past teammate Madait Mou during a practice at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Trinity International senior Daishen Nix will bypass college and sign with the NBA’s G League, the league announced Tuesday morning. The five-star point guard was committed to UCLA, but will join the league’s new developmental program alongside five-star shooting guard Jalen Green and five-star power forward Isaiah Todd.

Nix is a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to mock draft released Monday by ESPN, and is the first local to skip college for the G League.

Attempts to reach him and his high school coach, Greg Lockridge, were not unsuccessful.

Nix, a 6-foot-5-inch play-making guard, is from Anchorage, Alaska and moved before high school to Las Vegas to accelerate his recruitment. He developed under Lockridge into the No. 1 point guard in the senior class and committed last fall to UCLA.

Trinity International played in the Grind Session — an independent high school basketball circuit comprised of prep schools nationwide — and Nix was named a McDonald’s All-American and the co-Grind Session MVP with Green, who played at Prolific Prep in Napa, California and committed on Apr. 16 to the G League.

Nix was perhaps the best pure passer in all of high school basketball, and has the requisite size, strength and acumen to excel at the next level.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.