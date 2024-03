Arbor View defeated Centennial in a home softball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Arbor View celebrates after defeating Centennial in a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Juliana Bosco (2) reacts after Arbor View ended the inning during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View first baseman Merynlie Westwood catches for an out against Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3) during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View bats against Centennial during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View catcher Kelsie Phares (39) throws to third base during a high school softball game against Centennial at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3) rounds third base during a high school softball game against Centennial at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Leeah Ibarra (6) prepares to catch for an out over Arbor View during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Hailey Smith (9) throws to home after outing Arbor View's Hannah Escobedo (32) during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View catcher Kelsie Phares (39) looks to out Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3) during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Leeah Ibarra (6) ducks to avoid an Arbor View pitch during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Juliana Bosco (2) fumbles a catch while Arbor View makes it to second base during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View pitcher Audrey Melton throws to Centennial during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View third baseman Skylar Boehm catches for an out over Centennial during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View pitcher Audrey Melton, left, and catcher Kelsie Phares celebrate after not allowing any Centennial runs in an inning during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View shortstop Madilyn Lowy sprints to third base to secure her triple hit during a high school softball game against Centennial at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View shortstop Madilyn Lowy catches to out Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3) during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View short stop Madilyn Lowy slides into third base during a high school softball game against Centennial at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View shortstop Madilyn Lowy celebrates after hitting a triple during a high school softball game against Centennial at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View shortstop Madilyn Lowy collides with Centennial's Hailey Smith (9) during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Madilyn Lowy runs for home plate while Centennial looks to end the play during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Amanda Campos-Colon (13) warms up while she is on deck during a high school softball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Breya Hee hits against Centennial during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial pitcher Lily Fournier (4) throws to Arbor View during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View claimed a 5-2 home victory over Centennial in a high school softball game Tuesday.

Arbor View (1-0) next hosts Basic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and Centennial (2-2-1) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Majestic Park.

