Bishop Gorman boys, Desert Oasis girls win 4A state cross country titles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2021 - 6:36 pm
 
Desert Oasis celebrates after winning the Class 4A girls state cross country championship Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. (Michelle Oberlay photo)
Desert Oasis celebrates after winning the Class 4A girls state cross country championship Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. (Curtis Cowan photo)

Bishop Gorman and Desert Oasis added a state championship trophy to the case Friday, both programs’ first in cross country.

The Gorman boys posted a team total of 40 to edge second-place Sierra Vista by seven points in the Class 4A state meet at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. Liberty (97), Tech (97) and Basic (116) completed the top five.

Desert Oasis won the girls meet with 33 points to outdistance second-place Clark, which finished with 55. Liberty (71), Spring Valley (85) and Basic (138) also finished in the top five.

“For the girls, this is an incredible accomplishment,” Desert Oasis coach Curtis Cowan said. “Not only is this the first state championship in cross country, but it’s the first in school history for a girls team.”

Sierra Vista’s Danyom Yosief won the boys individual championship in 16:30.2, and Bishop Gorman teammates Jordan Kriesberger (16.:59.2) and Andrew Sprecht (17:23.3) followed. Sierra Vista’s Kipruto Koech was fourth in 17:32.5, and Liberty’s Christian Lee rounded out the top five in 17:43.4.

Cimarron-Memorial’s Olivia Garcia won girls individual championship in 20:31.5. Desert Oasis’ Noemie Guechida was second in 20:43.3, Spring Valley’s Helen Mebrahtu (21:21.9) third, Liberty’s Sienna Maisano (21:36.1) fourth and Spring Valley’s Nykita Rustand (21:59.2) fifth.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

