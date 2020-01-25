Bishop Gorman clips Coronado in Big City Showdown

The Gaels welcomed new rival Coronado to the showcase by overcoming an early double-figure deficit at Cox Pavilion and scoring a nationally televised 70-62 victory.

Bishop Gorman's Mwani Wilkinson (23) dunks off an alley-oop during the second half of a basketball game against Coronado at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Jaden Hardy (1) drives to the basket against Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Max Howard (21) goes to the basket past Bishop Gorman's Mwani Wilkinson (23) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Tyrelle Hunt (10) shoots over Bishop Gorman's Mwani Wilkinson (23) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Max Howard (21) tries to get past Bishop Gorman's Jonathan Braggs (4) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman students cheer during the first half of a basketball game against Coronado at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Jaden Hardy (1) dunks against Bishop Gorman during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Dallas Rider (3) drives to the basket against Bishop Gorman's Mo Khalaf (5) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman head coach Grant Rice watches as his team plays Coronado during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado students cheer during the first half of a basketball game against Bishop Gorman at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jonathan Braggs (4) shoots against Coronado's Jaxon Kohler (0) during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jonathan Braggs (4) watches his shot go in alongside Coronado's Jaden Hardy (1) during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Braden Lamar (13) shoots against Coronado during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman students cheer during the second half of a basketball game against Coronado at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) goes to the basket past Coronado's Jaden Hardy (1) during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) goes to the basket between Coronado's Felix Reeves, left, and Jaxon Kohler during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The annual Big City Showdown is certainly different without Findlay Prep, the Henderson powerhouse prep basketball program that closed last spring after three national championships — and 10 victories against rival Bishop Gorman.

But different isn’t necessarily bad. And Friday night, different was actually quite spectacular.

The Gaels welcomed new rival Coronado to the showcase by overcoming an early double-figure deficit at Cox Pavilion and scoring a 70-62 victory in front of a capacity crowd.

Gorman forward Mwani Wilkinson had 19 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in the ESPNU nationally televised game. Point guard Zaon Collins added 14 points and eight assists.

Cougars five-star junior guard Jaden Hardy, who was averaging about 34 points a game, was held to 11. He scored four in the second half.

“Since Findlay Prep isn’t a team no more, Coronado is the next best,” said Wilkinson, an unsigned four-star senior considering multiple high-major Division I programs. “They have great players, so a lot of people anticipated it to be a really good game. Just like how it was.”

Gorman and Coronado have developed a friendly rivalry in recent years, intensified last season by two close games — one on national TV and the other in the Desert Region tournament. Their coaches are close friends. Their players compete with and against one another in the summer.

But adversarial competition replaced friendship Friday. If only temporarily.

The Cougars sprinted to a 31-19 first-half lead behind a spirited transition offense. Hardy was patient amid traps and double teams, deferring to teammates Tyrelle Hunt, Jaxon Kohler and Max Howard, who attacked gaps and finished around the basket. Hunt scored 15 to lead Coronado.

The Gaels remained composed, though, and rallied by stringing together stops and executing in the halfcourt. A double-digit deficit turned into a 52-50 lead through three quarters.

“It’s been our curse with Gorman, 50-50 balls, offensive rebounds that hurt us, and that’s what happened to us, ” Coronado coach Jeff Kaufman said. “Everything was good, and we’re cruising right along. It was a game of runs, and we told the kids it was going to be a game of runs. Those 50-50 balls hurt us, and Gorman is very good at capitalizing on mistakes.”

The Gaels continued to force the ball out of Hardy’s hands with traps in the backcourt, and the Cougars weren’t as crisp in the second half with their decisions.

Collins, meanwhile, was a maestro with the pace and ensured crisp offensive execution in the fourth quarter.

This probably won’t be the last time the valley’s best teams collide. They could meet in the Desert Region tournament and state tournament.

“Two really good teams and fan bases. The student sections were awesome,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “Today, we were not friends. We will be now, and I’m sure there’s a really good chance we’ll see them again.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.