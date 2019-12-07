Bishop Gorman’s Rome Odunze named Gatorade player of year

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Rome Odunze was named the Gatorade Nevada Football Player of the Year on Friday. He caught 54 passes for 1,222 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

Bishop Gorman's Rome Odunze (4) celebrates a touchdown catch, with Izaiah Halmos (28), in the first quarter of the football playoff game against Liberty at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman senior wide receiver Rome Odunze was named the Gatorade Nevada Football Player of the Year on Friday.

The award recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.

Odunze, a 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pound Washington commit, caught 54 passes for 1,222 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Gaels this season. He had at least 100 yards in eight of 13 games and scored a touchdown in 12 games. He has 121 catches for 2,699 yards and 31 TDs in his career.

Odunze is the ninth player from Gorman to win the award.

