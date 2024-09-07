‘Charismatic’ prep baseball coach dies at 57

Liberty players come together with coach Rich Ebarb during a timeout against Spring Valley during the first round of the Desert Region tournament on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty baseball coach Rich Ebarb died Wednesday night, the school confirmed. He was 57.

No cause was given.

“Unfortunately, the Liberty family lost one of our most charismatic family members last night as Rich Ebarb passed away,” Liberty principal Derek Bellow said in a message to the school. “Rich retired from Liberty in 2022, but stayed on as our head baseball coach and occasional substitute teacher.”

Ebarb spent the past six seasons as the Patriots’ coach. Liberty finished 17-16 last season and qualified for the Class 5A Southern Region playoffs. Ebarb was 88-64-1 leading the Patriots.

Ebarb coached at various other high schools, including Chaparral, where he was 55-34 in three seasons (1997 to 1999). He also coached flag football at Liberty for two seasons.

“Rich was a product of (the Clark County School District), having graduated from Valley High School. Rich was an outstanding baseball player in high school, earning Gatorade Player of the Year recognition his senior year,” Bellow’s statement continued. “After playing in college, Rich began a long and distinguished career in CCSD. Rich was widely regarded as one of the best coaches in Las Vegas. He coached at (College of Southern Nevada), Eldorado and Coronado, in addition to the nearly ten years he dedicated to Liberty.”

