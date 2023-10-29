Class 4A/3A state tennis: Boulder City girls claim 1st team title

Boulder City won the Class 3A girls tennis team title, and two Adelson School players claimed the 3A singles titles. Northern teams took the 4A team titles.

(Getty Images)

Boulder City claimed its first girls tennis team state title, defeating Truckee 10-9 for the Class 3A championship Friday at Bishop Gorman.

The Eagles, who won the Southern Region title earlier this month, won on a double tiebreaker of points scored in the tiebreaker round (32-30) after the teams split the tiebreaker matches 3-3.

Boulder City added the girls doubles title when Irene Fresneda-Rodriguez and Julia Carmichael defeated Truckee’s Naomi Park and Ava Phelan 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday at Gorman.

The Adelson School’s Yael Izkhakov won the singles title 6-0, 6-0 over Cimarron-Memorial’s Taniya Tate.

In 3A boys, South Tahoe defeated Boulder City 12-6 to win the team title. The Adelson School’s Ido Goren won the singles title 6-2, 6-3 over teammate Ryan Roxarzade. Moapa Valley’s Aidan Johnson and Braden Leavitt won the doubles title 6-2, 6-3 over Boulder City’s Ike Pappas and Roman Rose.

The 4A boys title went to a double tiebreaker, with Galena defeating The Meadows 10-9 on most points scored in the tiebreaker round (29-28) Friday at Faith Lutheran. Reno High won the 4A girls tennis team title over The Meadows 12-6.

The Meadows’ Sophia Yang won the 4A girls individual singles title 6-3, 6-0 over Reno’s Sydney Rogers on Saturday at Faith Lutheran. Sierra Vista’s Kelliya Keodara and Erynne Brown won the doubles title over Reno’s Alexandra Fulton and Sawyer King 6-0, 6-3.

Silverado’s Tyler Rose won the 4A boys individual singles title over Centennial’s Thomas Taylor (score not available). Galena’s Masato Kato and Akito Kato won the doubles title 6-1, 6-2 over The Meadows’ Killian Seip and Ryan Zahri.

Palo Verde swept the 5A boys and girls state titles Oct. 13. The Panthers swept the girls singles and doubles individual titles Oct. 20.

