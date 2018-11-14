2018-19 Cimarron-Memorial Flag Football Capsule

The Spartans return one of the state’s most prolific offensive weapons in senior Tierra Del Rosario.

(John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CIMARRON-MEMORIAL

Head coach: Mark Bailey, sixth season

2017-18 record: 14-5 (6-4 Northwest/third)

Returning letter winners (starters): Eight (five)

Top players: QB/DB Tiarra DelRosario (Sr.), TE/LB Mya’Liah Bethea (Jr.), WR/S Zaccia Halton (Jr.), LB Haylee Nerio (Sr.)

Outlook: There are few weapons in Southern Nevada as explosive as Del Rosario (4,783 passing yards, 66 touchdowns; 8 rushing TDs; 8 interceptions).

“She is a year removed from her 2017 state player of the year award and she had an impressive year last year as well,” Bailey said. “We will look to her for leadership and offense. It shouldn’t take Del Rosario long this season to become the state’s first official 10,000 yard passer ever. From there we expect her to continue to roll.”

Bethea (89 catches, 1,318 yards, 15 TDs; 3 interceptions, 2 sacks) and Hilton (36 catches, 682 yards, 6 TDs) are among the other weapons the Spartans have on offense.

Nerio (70 tackles) also returns to help guide the defense.

“Halton, Bethea, and Obradovic make up a solid core of returning receivers for Del Rosario to target,” Bailey said. “Defensively we lost a few pieces, but new faces and backups from last year will fill those roles and help returning starters Haylee Nerio and Del Rosario anchor a solid group.

“As always, Cimarron looks forward to a great year and a deep playoff run.”