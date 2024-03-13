2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team announced

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Shadow Ridge's Jaylani Palmer (12) runs the ball while Palo Verde's Samantha Manzo (26) snags her flag during the second half of a Class 5A flag football state championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge coach Matt Nighswonger is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Shadow Ridge's Jyniah Sanders is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Shadow Ridge's Kyla Moore is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Shadow Ridge's Jaylani Palmer is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Shadow Ridge's Mariah Stevens-Walden is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Desert Oasis' Brooklin Hill is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Bonanza's Sequoia Velasco is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Coronado's Maci Joncich is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Las Vegas’ Antonia Woods (5) runs past Desert Oasis defender Brooklin Hill (10) in the second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Palo Verde's Madeline West is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Palo Verde's Alexis Manzo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

Palo Verde's Tia Brown is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

First Team

Tia Brown, Palo Verde — Had 2,435 all-purpose yards and 32 total touchdowns and added 84 tackles on defense for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis — Set state records with 7,020 passing yards and 121 passing touchdowns for the 5A state semifinalist.

Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis — Led the state with 2,569 receiving yards and 48 touchdown catches for the 5A state semifinalist.

Brooklin Hill, Desert Oasis — Hauled in 2,243 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns and added 193 tackles on defense for the 5A state semifinalist.

Maci Joncich, Coronado — Threw for 5,216 yards and 81 touchdowns and added 2,060 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns for the 4A state champion.

Alexis Manzo, Palo Verde — Had 21 interceptions and 87 tackles and added 10 touchdown catches for the 5A state runner-up.

Kyla Moore, Shadow Ridge — Rushed for 2,357 yards and had 24 total touchdowns for the 5A state champion.

Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge — Led the 5A state champion with 32 total touchdowns, 1,734 receiving yards and 13 interceptions on defense.

Jyniah Sanders, Shadow Ridge — Caught 21 touchdowns and had 960 receiving yards and added 12 interceptions on defense for the 5A state champion.

Mariah Stevens-Walden, Shadow Ridge — Had 125 tackles, 19 sacks and 10 interceptions for the 5A state champion.

Sequoia Velasco, Bonanza — Had 2,124 receiving yards and 35 touchdown catches for the 4A state semifinalist.

Madeline West, Palo Verde — Had 168 tackles and 17 sacks for the 5A state runner-up.

Antonia Woods, Las Vegas — Led the state with 4,011 rushing yards and added 40 total touchdowns.

Grace Yager, Bishop Gorman — Had 1,345 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns in 12 games for the 5A state semifinalist.

Coach of the Year

Matt Nighswonger, Shadow Ridge — Guided the Mustangs to a 22-2 record and their third straight 5A state title.

Second Team

Joselynn Carrington, Del Sol — Rushed for 2,589 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 2,442 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

Reagan Coupe, Bonanza — Rushed for 2,447 yards and had 10 total touchdowns and six interceptions on defense for the 4A state semifinalist.

Ari Easton, Virgin Valley — Led the state with 25 interceptions and had 24 touchdowns for the 3A state champion.

Nyanoang Gatchang, Bonanza — Threw for 2,809 yards and 61 touchdowns and added 21 rushing touchdowns and 10 interceptions on defense for the 4A state semifinalist.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic — Had 1,855 receiving yards and 30 touchdown catches and added 74 tackles and 11 interceptions.

Samia Linton-Rivera, Coronado — Had 42 sacks and 126 tackles for the 4A state champion.

Danielle Morales, Arbor View — Rushed for 2,562 yards and 14 touchdowns for the 4A state runner-up.

Leyla Randolph, Tech — Threw for 3,556 yards and 51 touchdowns and added 1,169 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 100 tackles on defense.

Avery Reed, Bishop Gorman — Threw for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns and added 1,358 rushing yards for the 5A state semifinalist.

Halley Redd, Basic — Threw for 4,297 yards and 68 touchdowns and added 76 tackles and 10 interceptions on defense.

Vari Rua, Centennial – Led the state with 43 sacks and had 133 tackles.

Kairi Tabunar, Centennial — Led the state with 250 tackles and had 40 sacks.

Mailaya Taylor, Legacy — Rushed for 2,380 yards and had 23 total touchdowns.

Kiona Westerlund, Liberty — Had 1,963 receiving yards and 22 touchdown catches.

Honorable Mention

Nuckles Alexa, Moapa Valley

Tielua Baptista, Coronado

Jimena Barraza, Shadow Ridge

Evonne Bruestle, Arbor View

Nevaeh Bueno, Clark

Sinai Carter, Coronado

Karah Foss, Arbor View

Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence

Bailey Goldberg, Coronado

Aniyah I’i, Desert Oasis

Mona Ika, Foothill

Linita Kioa, Virgin Valley

Shariah Kula-Fagatiai, SLAM Academy

Anissa Little, Foothill

Samantha Manzo, Palo Verde

Alana Moore, Bishop Gorman

Makayla Nelson, Boulder City

Sarah Pasquali, Las Vegas

Olivia Perkins, Palo Verde

Timmia Rucks, Arbor View

Miracle Taylor, Shadow Ridge

Savanna Truax, Foothill

Niah Waldman, Bishop Gorman

Riley Watkins, Sierra Vista

Lynzee Zrebiec, Tech

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.