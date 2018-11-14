2018-19 Mojave Flag Football Capsule

The Rattlers will lean on six returning starters for guidance.

(Thinkstock)

MOJAVE

Head coach: Andrew Kofod, seventh season

2017-18 record: 5-12 (4-4 3A Sunset/third)

Returning letter winners (starters): Six (six)

Top players: RB/S Elena Salazar (Sr.), OT/S Kayla Wilkerson (Sr.), C/LB Cheyanne Johnson (Sr.), RB/DB Tiana Mikell (Sr.), WR/DB Marilyn Membrano (Sr.)

Outlook: Salazar (421 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 17 catches, 275 yards, 1 TD; 85 tackles, 3 interceptions) and Mikell (533 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 81 tackles) highlight a list of six returning starters for the Rattlers.

Wilkerson (66 tackles, 3 interceptions), Johnson (38 tackles) and Membrano (34 tackles) also return to help guide the defense.

“The program is looking to continue to make strides with those returning starters, as well as a new core of young players as the Rattlers will look to compete in the new 3A league,” Kofod said.