2018-19 Rancho Flag Football Capsule

(Thinkstock)

RANCHO

Head coach: Michael Sandoz, first season

2017-18 record: 8-8 (4-4 Northeast/second)

Top players: QB/LB Dre’Ana Marshall (Sr.), RB/S Donaccacia McCullough (Sr.), LB/TE Valentina Kaganovitch (Sr.), DB/RB/WR Logan Dixon (So.), WR/CB Braimonde Bailey (Sr.)

Outlook: Sandoz takes over a team that finished second in the Northeast League last season.

“The team has a lot of senior leaders that will set the tone for the entire program,” Sandoz said. “There are a few rising stars in lower grades as well.

“There are high expectations for the program, and the goal is to be one of the best in the state within the next few years.”