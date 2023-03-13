Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team.

First Team

Kenzie Brinkerhoff, Las Vegas — The senior led the state with 236 tackles and had 29 pass breakups, 11 interceptions and nine sacks.

Chloe Makinney, Bishop Gorman — The senior led the state with 6,001 passing yards and threw 68 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,561 yards and eight scores for the Class 5A state runners-up.

Teliyah McInnis, Bishop Gorman — The senior led the state with 2,710 yards receiving yards and was second with 41 total touchdowns, and recorded 14 sacks and seven interceptions.

Trystin Mitchell, Liberty — The sophomore led the state with 41 sacks and 51 total touchdowns and was second with 2,234 receiving yards to help the Patriots win the 4A Desert League.

Kyla Moore, Shadow Ridge — The junior compiled 3,534 all-purpose yards and 28 total touchdowns for the 5A state champions.

Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge — The freshman led the state with 22 interceptions and added 2,133 receiving yards and 37 total touchdowns for the 5A state champions.

Sarah Pasquali, Las Vegas — The junior finished with 5,382 passing yards and set a new state record with 86 passing touchdowns.

Devon Patmon, Desert Oasis — The senior had 1,841 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns and recorded 117 tackles for the 4A state champions.

Kaylie Phillips, Liberty — The sophomore threw for 5,362 yards and 84 touchdowns to help the Patriots finish 21-6.

Soriah Tafua, Green Valley — The senior threw for 3,336 yards with 54 touchdowns, rushed for 3,282 yards with 29 touchdowns and added 110 tackles and 11 interceptions.

Coach of the Year

Todd Thomson, Desert Oasis — He led the Diamondbacks to a 23-2 record and 4A state championship, the school’s first flag football state title.

Second Team

Cherish Chang, Durango — The junior threw for 2,305 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 2,272 yards and 26 scores in 18 games.

Roxy Christensen, Silverado — The senior threw for 2,635 yards and 58 touchdowns, rushed for 2,867 yards and 27 scores and added 112 tackles and 13 interceptions.

Ki’ona Hatley, Liberty — The sophomore finished with 2,403 receiving yards and had 38 total touchdowns.

Mara Hodges, Legacy — The sophomore had 79 tackles, 11 sacks and 10 interceptions and added 1,000 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns for the 4A state runners-up.

Kyndall Longman, Moapa Valley — The junior threw for 3,485 yards and 58 touchdowns, leading the Pirates to the 3A state title game.

Aracely Lopez, Virgin Valley — The senior rushed for 2,149 yards and had 40 total touchdowns for the 3A state champions.

Mikayla Lucas, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 1,035 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns and 26 sacks for the 5A state champions.

Makena Siaki, Desert Oasis — The junior was second in the state with 21 interceptions in only 19 games played for the 4A state champions.

Marley Spielberg, Basic — The senior finished 2,112 receiving yards with 40 touchdowns and had 51 tackles and nine interceptions.

Antonia Woods, Las Vegas — The junior rushed for 3,003 yards and accounted for 20 total touchdowns.

Honorable Mentions

Ashley Acevedo, Del Sol

Aubree Davis, Shadow Ridge

Miranda Dooley, Spring Valley

Xiamara Drummer, Rancho

Dania Freeman, Pinecrest Academy

Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis

Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain

Anissa Little, Foothill

Darrah Simon, Centennial

Hailey-Rae Galan, Clark

Halley Reed, Basic

Kalia Ronan, Bishop Gorman

Kaylen Shelby, Centennial

Kamari Sherwood, Spring Valley

Giselle Washington, Legacy

Madeline West, Palo Verde

Aniya Williams, Cimarron-Memorial

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.