Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Maci Joncich

Coronado flag football QB Maci Joncich threw six touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over Chaparral on Jan. 25 to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Coronado’s Maci Joncich (1) runs the ball down the field during a flag football game between Coronado High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado players celebrate their teammate Maci Joncich’s (1) touchdown during a flag football game between Coronado High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Maci Joncich (1) runs past Liberty’s Kiona "Lolo" Westerlund (4) during a flag football game between Coronado High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s flag football team entered the season as a contender for the Class 4A state title. The play of senior quarterback Maci Joncich has helped the Cougars become the favorite.

Joncich threw for 283 yards and six touchdowns and added 102 rushing yards to lead Coronado to a 43-0 win over Chaparral on Jan. 25. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“I just remember having a lot of energy in that game,” Joncich said. “Once the offense got going, we just couldn’t be stopped.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Do you have any game day superstitions or pregame rituals that you follow?

Joncich: When we’re warming up, we run down and back 100 yards on the football field. I’ve done it this entire year. And if it’s a home game, I love to come early and watch the junior varsity game to get my head into the football mentality.

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame or postgame celebratory meal?

Joncich: I don’t know why, but I always end up eating a burger after my games, whether it’s Freddy’s or In-N-Out. Beforehand, I like to fuel my body right and I just eat healthy before games always.

NP: Who’s an athlete that you look up to?

Joncich: Anyone on the USA women’s flag football team. I really look up to those women because they’ve pushed through so many hardships to get to where they are right now. They’re being recognized for how good they are and I want to be in that position.

NP: You’ve been on USA Football’s national youth flag football teams. Are you going to have an opportunity to try out for the national team?

Joncich: Yes, I have tryouts for the women’s national team the first week of March. I’ve been training pretty hard for that lately, and now just hoping I can make my way onto that team.

