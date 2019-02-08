87°F
Flag Football

Roundup: Lea Angione guides Aggies to playoff victory

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2019 - 8:20 pm
 

Lea Angione tossed three touchdown passes Thursday to help host Arbor View to a 32-6 win over Rancho in the first round of the Mountain Region playoffs.

Tiana Beavers and Tyler Delight each supplied a rushing and a receiving TD for Arbor View, which got a TD reception from Kelsey Romero.

Arbor View (5-14) advances to meet Canyon Springs (8-8) in the second round at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Pines.

Rancho finished 1-16.

Del Sol 13, Virgin Valley 6 — At Mesquite, Stephanie Tewart threw two touchdown passes to help the Dragons win the Class 3A Southern League title by edging the Bulldogs.

Tewart completed 15 of 24 passes for 161 yards, including TD tosses to Shelby Martin and Janeth Varela.

Macee Bundy rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown for Virgin Valley.

Boulder City 20, Chaparral 12 — At Chaparral, Mikaela Perkins threw two touchdown passes to lead the Eagles by the Cowboys.

Makenna Arboreen rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown and caught a TD pass for Boulder City, which also got a touchdown catch from Ryann Reese.

I’asia Mack threw a touchdown pass to Vanessa Sanchez, and K.K. Millsap ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Cowboys.

Moapa Valley 7, Western 0 — At Western, Lara Bingisser caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Allison Stewart to lift the Pirates over the Warriors.

Sunrise Mountain 20, Mojave 6 — At Mojave, the Miners downed the Rattlers.

Marilyn Membrano supplied a 20-yard TD catch for Mojave.

