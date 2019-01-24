Roundup: Sierra Vista outlasts Clark in three overtimes

Jamie Kalaau-Sunia caught a touchdown pass from Aaliyah Medina in the third overtime Wedndesday to lift Sierra Vista’s flag football team to a 39-33 win at Clark.

Kalaau-Sunia caught 11 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns for the Mountain Lions.

Mariyan Muhammad rushed for 120 yards on 18 carries for Sierra Vista.

Jagayra Gomes completed 9 of 18 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards on 22 carries to lead Clark.

Jania Quinones-Teran and Valeria Morquecho each caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and teammate Jaeda Centeno caught a touchdown pass for the Chargers.

Durango 44, Spring Valley 6 — At Durango, Gabriela Corchado caught four touchdown passes to help the Trailblazers top the Grizzlies.

Corchada caught seven passes for 94 yards, including TD strikes of 21, 12, 27 and 13 yards from Nayeli Silva-Kahalewai. Silva-Kahalewai completed 13 of 23 passes for 133 yards and five touchdowns, including a TD pass to Tatiana Baes.

Jaden Brown rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for Durango.

Legacy 34, Desert Pines 27 — At Legacy, Jalyn Joule was 20 of 29 passing for 251 yards and five touchdowns as the Longhorns turned back the Jaguars.

Mikaela Nunez caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns for Legacy.

Jordyn Williams caught five passes for 78 yards and a score, and Cherish Carter caught a TD pass for the Longhorns, who led 20-6 at halftime and thwarted a late rally by Desert Pines.

Bonanza 21, Shadow Ridge 20 — At Shadow Ridge, Cindylou Rasiang threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Bengals edged the Mustangs.

Rasiang completed 16 of 25 passes for 241 yards, and Ashley Vasquez caught seven passes for 124 yards and two scores for Bonanza.

Shadow Ridge’s Mikayla Brown completed 21 of 29 passes for 262 yards, including three touchdown passes to Abbie Zuhlke.

Samantha Guerra caught 12 passes for 125 yards for the Mustangs.

Silverado 19, Desert Oasis 13 — At Silverado, Kennedy Power intercepted three passes and rushed for 76 yards on 17 carries to lead the Skyhawks over the Diamondbacks.

Maile Gardner had four catches for 74 yards and two scores, and Kathleen Fonua had a TD catch for Silverado.

Skyhawks quarterback Katie Mulligan completed 16 of 25 passes for 182 yards and three TDs with two interceptions.

Makayla Rickard rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Emma Coleman for Desert Oasis.

Virgin Valley 27, Western 0 — At Mesquite, Julia Ramirez, Shaylee Feltner and Macee Bundy each rushed for a touchdown as the Bulldogs blanked the Warriors.

Ramirez rushed for 97 yards on 14 carries for Virgin Valley, which racked up 316 rushing yards.

Ally Wright tossed a touchdown pass to Nikita Eskelsen for Virgin Valley.

Cimarron-Memorial 32, Arbor View 0 — At Cimarron, Tiarra Del Rosario threw five touchdown passes and ran for 100 yards on eight carries as the Spartans routed the Aggies.

Del Rosario completed 20 of 26 passes for 279 yards.

Natasha Obradovic caught six passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and Mya’Liah Bethea caught seven passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns for Cimarron.

Boulder City 33, Valley 0 — At Boulder City, Makenna Arboreen caught six passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score as the Eagles shut out the Vikings.

Arboreen also had nine tackles.

Emily Rinella and Ryann Reese each returned an interception for a touchdown for Boulder City.

Makaela Perkins completed 14 of 23 passes for 162 yards and the two TDs, and Jasmyn Curl had 10 carries for 137 yards for the Eagles.

Del Sol 51, Mojave 6 — At Del Sol, the Dragons threw seven touchdown passes en route to the easy win over the Rattlers.

Stephanie Tewart completed 12 of 20 passes for 232 yards and six TDs, and Arlene Salano added a TD pass for Del Sol.

Janeth Varela caught four passes for 93 yards and two TDs, and Katierae Patriquin caught two TD passes for the Dragons.

Shelby Martin, Julie Robles and Jazmin Harralson each added a TD catch, and Mariah Barajas rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on four carries for Del Sol.