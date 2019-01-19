93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Flag Football

Roundup: Tech edges defending state champion Coronado

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2019 - 9:21 pm
 

Taylor Ritayik threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 102 yards to help Tech’s flag football team score a 6-0 home victory over Coronado on Friday evening.

Adriana Carillo had a receiving touchdown and an interception in the final minutes for the Roadrunners, who intercepted five passes.

Valley 6, Moapa Valley 0 — At Valley, Frida Ochoa-Uribe led the team with nine tackles and had 120 rushing yards and the lone score as the Vikings defeated the Pirates.

Heather Robinson had six receptions for 115 yards and two interceptions for Valley.

Andy Abrigo recorded one interception for the Vikings.

Green Valley 7, Foothill 0 — At Foothill, Jazlyn Camacho had seven receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown and nine tackles as the Gators defeated the Falcons.

Anna Marie Arce also had eight tackles for the Gators.

Del Sol 33, Western 18 — At Western, Stephanie Tewart completed 13 of 19 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns as the Dragons defeated the Warriors.

Julie Robles had three receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown for Del Sol.

Valerie Perez recorded seven tackles for Del Sol.

Bonanza 40, Bishop Gorman 18 — At Gorman, Charlene Beck rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to lead the Bengals by the Gaels.

Cindylou Rasiang completed 23 of 34 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns for Bonanza.

Shayne Dunn, Alicia Kestner and Ashley Vasquez each hauled in one touchdown pass for the Bengals.

Las Vegas 26, Canyon Springs 13 — At Canyon Springs, the Wildcats knocked off the Pioneers.

Jaiden Guy had a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown for Canyon Springs, and Alexis Mathis rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Cheyenne 27, Eldorado 6 — At Cheyenne, Breyawnnie Frazier had two receiving touchdowns as the Desert Shields took down the Trailblazers.

Angel Buchanan threw two touchdown passess for Cheyenne.

Liberty 27, Basic 26 — At Basic, Briana McDaniel scored three touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards to lead the Patriots by the Wolves.

Arielle Meikle added 100 rushing yards for Liberty.

Boulder City 14, Mojave 12 — At Mojave, Mikaela Perkins completed 13 of 17 passes for 185 yards, including a touchdown strike to Elizabeth Taggard, to lead the Eagles by the Rattlers.

Ryann Reese added a TD run for Boulder City.

Anijaya Polk ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Mojave.

Virgin Valley 42, Chaparral 6 — At Chaparral, Ally Wright threw two touchdown passes to Taylor Marshall and ran for a score to lead the Bulldogs by the Cowboys.

Julia Ramirez ran for two touchdowns, and Macee Bundy and Nikita Eskelsen each added a touchdown run for Virgin Valley.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bonanza’s Ashley Vasquez (75) avoids a tackle from Green Valley’s Anna Marie Arc ...
Class 4A Flag Football Honors
RJ

The Class 4A all-region flag football teams (as selected by coaches) are here

Green Valley’s Deborah Grant (16) carries the ball against Bonanza during Class 4A sta ...
Class 4A: Deborah Grant rushes Green Valley to championship
By Robert Horne Las Veags / RJ

Deborah Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to twice lead the Gators to a 14-13 victory over Bonanza in the Class 4A state flag football championship game on Monday.

Del Sol poses with the Class 3A state championship trophy after defeating Virgin Valley, 19- ...
Class 3A: Team effort lifts Del Sol to first state title
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Stephanie Tewart tossed two touchdown passes to Janeth Varela to help the Dragons to a 19-6 win over the Bulldogs and the program’s first state title.

Green Valley junior Jazlyn Camacho (15) makes an interception against SECTA in the flag foot ...
Flag Football title games postponed to Monday
RJ

The Class 4A and Class 3A state flag football championship games which were scheduled for Thursday and postponed until Friday have again been postponed after the Clark County School District canceled all classes and after-school activities for Friday. The games will be played Monday at Cimarron-Memorial.

Bonanza’s team poses with the Mountain Region championship trophy. (Courtesy of Dion L ...
Mountain Region: Third time charm for Bonanza against Palo Verde
By Doug Drowley / RJ

The Bengals, who’d lost to Palo Verde twice this season, turned the tables on the Panthers in the Mountain Region championship game on Tuesday night. Bonanza got 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Charlene Beck to earn a 20-12 victory at Green Valley.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Region: Gators knock off Coronado to claim championship
By Jeff Wollard / RJ

Deborah Grant rushed 21 times for 80 yards, and Jazlyn Camacho caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help the Gators edge the Cougars, 13-6 for the Desert Region Championship at Green Valley.