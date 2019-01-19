Roundup: Tech edges defending state champion Coronado

Taylor Ritayik threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 102 yards to help Tech’s flag football team score a 6-0 home victory over Coronado on Friday evening.

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adriana Carillo had a receiving touchdown and an interception in the final minutes for the Roadrunners, who intercepted five passes.

Valley 6, Moapa Valley 0 — At Valley, Frida Ochoa-Uribe led the team with nine tackles and had 120 rushing yards and the lone score as the Vikings defeated the Pirates.

Heather Robinson had six receptions for 115 yards and two interceptions for Valley.

Andy Abrigo recorded one interception for the Vikings.

Green Valley 7, Foothill 0 — At Foothill, Jazlyn Camacho had seven receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown and nine tackles as the Gators defeated the Falcons.

Anna Marie Arce also had eight tackles for the Gators.

Del Sol 33, Western 18 — At Western, Stephanie Tewart completed 13 of 19 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns as the Dragons defeated the Warriors.

Julie Robles had three receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown for Del Sol.

Valerie Perez recorded seven tackles for Del Sol.

Bonanza 40, Bishop Gorman 18 — At Gorman, Charlene Beck rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to lead the Bengals by the Gaels.

Cindylou Rasiang completed 23 of 34 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns for Bonanza.

Shayne Dunn, Alicia Kestner and Ashley Vasquez each hauled in one touchdown pass for the Bengals.

Las Vegas 26, Canyon Springs 13 — At Canyon Springs, the Wildcats knocked off the Pioneers.

Jaiden Guy had a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown for Canyon Springs, and Alexis Mathis rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Cheyenne 27, Eldorado 6 — At Cheyenne, Breyawnnie Frazier had two receiving touchdowns as the Desert Shields took down the Trailblazers.

Angel Buchanan threw two touchdown passess for Cheyenne.

Liberty 27, Basic 26 — At Basic, Briana McDaniel scored three touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards to lead the Patriots by the Wolves.

Arielle Meikle added 100 rushing yards for Liberty.

Boulder City 14, Mojave 12 — At Mojave, Mikaela Perkins completed 13 of 17 passes for 185 yards, including a touchdown strike to Elizabeth Taggard, to lead the Eagles by the Rattlers.

Ryann Reese added a TD run for Boulder City.

Anijaya Polk ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Mojave.

Virgin Valley 42, Chaparral 6 — At Chaparral, Ally Wright threw two touchdown passes to Taylor Marshall and ran for a score to lead the Bulldogs by the Cowboys.

Julia Ramirez ran for two touchdowns, and Macee Bundy and Nikita Eskelsen each added a touchdown run for Virgin Valley.