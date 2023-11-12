Football roundup: SLAM, Lake Mead advance to state title games

SLAM Academy defeated Elko in a 3A state semifinal, and Lake Mead Academy rolled past Incline in a 2A state semifinal Saturday.

SLAM Academy DE Andre Cade (0) celebrates a sack on Truckee QB Julian Hall (14) during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy built a three-touchdown lead and held on to beat Elko 21-14 in a Class 3A football state semifinal Saturday at Green Valley.

Alaijah Young, Damien Nevil and Andre Cade each scored touchdowns for the Bulls (10-1).

SLAM Academy, the Southern League champion, will play Northern champion Truckee for the 3A state title Nov. 18 at UNR’s Mackay Stadium at a time to be determined.

Truckee defeated SLAM Academy 40-13 for the title last season. Elko, the No. 2 seed from the North, finishes 7-4.

— No. 1N Truckee 14, No. 2S Moapa Valley 7: At Truckee, the Wolverines (12-0) scored a late fourth-quarter touchdown to defeat the Pirates (9-3) in a 3A state semifinal. Moapa Valley took a 7-0 first-quarter lead, but Truckee drew even with a second-quarter score.

— No. 1S Lake Mead Academy 58, No. 2N Incline 0: At Lake Mead, quarterback Jerry Meyer completed 19 of 20 passes for 238 yards and seven touchdowns as the Eagles (9-1) rolled past the Highlanders (7-3) in a 2A state semifinal.

Lake Mead will face Northern champion Pershing County — a 20-6 winner over No. 2S Lincoln County in the other 2A state semifinal — for the state title Nov. 21 at Allegiant Stadium at a time to be determined.

Antonio Spann had five catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Meyer threw touchdown passes to five receivers, and Chaysen Valenzuela added a 37-yard touchdown run as the Eagles led 48-0 at halftime.

Jeremiah Turner had two of Lake Mead’s four interceptions.

— No. 1S/C Pahranagat Valley 56, No. 2N Virginia City 8: At Beatty High, the Panthers (8-2) jumped out to a 22-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back as they defeated the Muckers (9-2) in a 1A state semifinal.

Pahranagat Valley will play Northern champion Eureka — a 30-14 winner over No. 2S/C Tonopah in the other 1A state semifinal — for the state title Nov. 18 at UNR’s Mackay Stadium at a time to be determined.

