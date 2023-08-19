Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the top performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action, plus the scores and top performances from the day’s soccer and volleyball games.

Palo Verde running back Bryant Johnson (20) scores a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s top high school performances:

Football

— Peyton Caldwell, Liberty: The senior scored on a 90-yard kick return in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 42-22 loss to St. John Bosco (Calif.).

— Shandon Matheson, Moapa Valley: The senior scored three touchdowns while racking up 150 yards to help the Pirates beat Hurricane (Utah) 34-18.

Boys soccer

— Chad Endozo, Desert Oasis: The junior scored a second-half goal to help the Diamondbacks beat Chaparral 1-0.

— Henri Kettner, Palo Verde: The senior goalkeeper earned a shutout to help the Panthers defeat Centennial 3-0.

— Dane Valenti, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored two goals to help the Crusaders cruise past Truckee 3-0.

Girls soccer

— Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged two goals and two assists as the Gaels routed Douglas 5-0.

Scores

Football

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 42, Liberty 22

Bishop Goman 63, Corner Canyon (Utah) 42

Faith Lutheran 24, Palo Verde 21

Clovis East (Calif.) 63, Foothill 34

Pahrump Valley 18, Somerset-Losee 13

Moapa Valley 34, Hurricane (Utah) 18

Needles 40, Battle Mountain 12

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 8, Douglas 0

Bishop Gorman 1, Sparks 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Truckee 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Reed 1

Palo Verde 3, Centennial 0

Coronado 2, South Tahoe 0

Coronado 4, Galena 0

Tech 2, Sierra Vista 1

Desert Oasis 1, Chaparral 0

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 5, Douglas 0

Bishop Gorman 4, McQueen 1

Lone Peak (Utah) 5, Faith Lutheran 0

Pahrump Valley 4, Elko 0

Coronado 2, Bishop Manogue 0

Reed 2, Pahrump Valley 0

South Tahoe 6, Clark 1

Girls volleyball

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Canyon Springs 0

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Durango 0

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Silverado 0

Lincoln County 2, Tonopah 0

Tonopah 2, Battle Mountain 0

Spanish Springs 2, Awaken Christian 0

Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) 2, Las Vegas 0

Liberty 2, Mountain Ridge (Utah) 0

Mountain Ridge (Utah) 2, The Meadows 1

Coronado 2, Bishop Manogue 0

