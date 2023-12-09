Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Nation Williams (44), center, is fouled on a shot by Qandace Samuels (20) during a Jr.NBA showcase scrimmage of U.S players versus international ones at the Doral Academy on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. She is an incoming freshman at Centennial. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Lonnie Bass, Mater East: The junior posted 17 points to help the Knights edge Mojave 64-61.

— Shawn Salazar, Foothill: The senior scored 27 points with the help of seven 3-pointers as the Falcons outlasted San Tan (Ariz.) for an 88-85 overtime victory.

— Xavier Shufford, Valley: The senior had 15 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks to help the Vikings rally from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to edge Durango 59-58.

Girls basketball

— Bella Cisneros, Sierra Vista: The sophomore finished with 21 points in the Mountain Lions’ 49-40 win over Green Valley.

— Aryah Harris, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals and the Spartans nailed several clutch free throws down the stretch to beat Durango 47-40.

— Victoria Rubio-White, Mater East: The junior scored a game-high 23 points to help the Knights defeat Boulder City 61-56.

— Morgan Sweet, Tech: The senior racked up 26 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks in the Roadrunners’ 37-34 win over Silverado.

— Nation Williams, Centennial: The freshman collected 18 points and 13 rebounds while leading the Bulldogs to a 73-57 victory over Riverdale Ridge (Colo.).

Flag football

— Alia Bindrup, Cadence: The junior returned an interception 62 yards for a score in the Cougars’ 25-6 victory over Doral Academy.

— Tia Brown, Palo Verde: The junior had 163 receiving yards for two TDs and 52 rushing yards for another score as the Panthers defeated Las Vegas 27-7.

— Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge: The freshman quarterback passed for 111 yards and two TDs as the Mustangs rolled to a 33-0 win over Tech.

— Alana Moore, Bishop Gorman: The junior had a TD reception and also logged five sacks on defense to help the Gaels rout Silverado 48-0.

— Halley Redd, Basic: The senior passed for 306 yards and four TDs and rushed for 63 yards and another score to lead the Wolves to a 33-20 victory over Green Valley.

Scores

Boys basketball

Battle Mountain 67, Pahranagat Valley 29

Beaver Dam 30, Beatty 16

Coral Academy 78, Doral Academy 75

Foothill 88, San Tan (Ariz.) 85 (OT)

Hurricane (Utah) 69, Virgin Valley 66

Lund 29, Beatty 19

Mater East 64, Mojave 61

Mountain View 43, Liberty Baptist 35

Needles 73, White Pine 37

Smith Valley 61, Pahranagat Valley 14

Spring Mountain 54, Sandy Valley 48

Valley 59, Durango 58

West Wendover 67, Moapa Valley 32

Girls basketball

Centennial 73, Riverdale Ridge (Colo.) 57

Cimarron-Memorial 47, Durango 40

Coronado 62, Palo Verde 60

Democracy Prep 72, Shadow Ridge 48

Desert Pines 62, Arbor View 27

Liberty 36, Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) 34

Lincoln County 58, GV Christian 17

Mater East 61, Boulder City 56

Moapa Valley 54, Foothill 33

Needles 57, White Pine 12

Pahranagat Valley 40, Smith Valley 21

Sierra Vista 49, Green Valley 40

Sunrise Mountain 44, Basic 36

Tech 37, Silverado 34

Valley 68, Del Sol 59

Flag football

Basic 33, Green Valley 20

Bishop Gorman 48, Silverado 0

Cadence 25, Doral Academy 6

Desert Oasis 34, Centennial 0

Palo Verde 27, Las Vegas 7

Shadow Ridge 33, Tech 0

Sky Pointe 13, Amplus Academy 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal