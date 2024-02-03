Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Liberty point guard Jaden Riley (13) passes the ball to a teammate during a game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Friday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Aleric Cooper, Pahrump Valley: The senior scored 21 points in the Trojans’ 69-45 win over Doral Academy.

— Eric Lechuga, Eldorado: The senior finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Sundevils past Sky Pointe 47-39.

— Andre Porter, Liberty: The senior recorded 33 points and 10 rebounds in the Patriots’ 72-65 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Jeremiah Toby, The Meadows: The senior scored 14 points to help the Mustangs beat Boulder City 77-49.

Girls basketball

— Alana Conner, Palo Verde: The senior led a balanced attack with 10 points to help the Panthers edge Arbor View 35-34.

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored 20 points in the Mountain Lions’ 42-32 victory over Western.

— Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior finished with 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals as the Spartans rolled to a 57-9 victory over Doral Academy.

— Kingsley Jones, Silverado: The junior posted 15 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead the Skyhawks to a 42-36 win over Green Valley.

— Shiloh Smith, Foothill: The sophomore collected 16 points while helping the Falcons defeat Canyon Springs 54-36.

Flag football

— Karah Foss, Arbor View: The freshman threw for 164 yards and six TDs to lead the Aggies past Durango 56-14.

— Nyanoang Gatchang, Bonanza: The senior passed for two TDs and rushed for two more as the Bengals beat Cheyenne 42-6.

— Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The sophomore passed for 194 yards and three TDs and also added a rushing TD to lead the Cougars to a 25-0 win over Mojave.

— Kyndal Longman, Moapa Valley: The senior passed for 160 yards and four TDs in the Pirates’ 46-6 victory over Doral Academy.

— Brooke Reed, Foothill: The junior had six receptions for 112 yards and two TDs to help the Falcons beat Legacy 20-14.

Scores

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 43, Word of Life 40

Eldorado 47, Sky Pointe 39

Liberty 72, Bishop Gorman 65

Lincoln County 76, GV Christian 73

Needles 102, Laughlin 32

Pahranagat Valley 70, Mountain View 35

Pahrump Valley 69, Doral Academy 45

Round Mountain 55, Indian Springs 39

The Meadows 77, Boulder City 49

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 32, Liberty 25

Bonanza 38, Eldorado 35

Cadence 59, American Heritage 5

Centennial 76, Desert Oasis 14

Cimarron-Memorial 57, Doral Academy 9

Faith Lutheran 52, Spring Valley 37

Foothill 54, Canyon Springs 36

Indian Springs 29, Round Mountain 28 (OT)

Legacy 58, Tech 23

Lincoln County 51, GV Chrstian 22

Moapa Valley 49, Virgin Valley 29

Palo Verde 35, Arbor View 34

Rancho 63, Chaparral 3

Sierra Vista 42, Western 32

Silverado 42, Green Valley 36

Somerset-Losee 62, Valley 27

Flag football

Arbor View 56, Durango 14

Bonanza 42, Cheyenne 6

Chaparral d. Desert Pines, forfeit

Cimarron-Memorial 19, Sky Pointe 12

Clark 14, Amplus Academy 12

Coronado 25, Mojave 0

Eldorado 27, Sloan Canyon 22

Foothill 20, Legacy 14

Moapa Valley 46, Doral Academy 6

Sierra Vista 6, Spring Valley 0

Virgin Valley 60, Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal