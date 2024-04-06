Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Mayson Au Young-Uwaine, Rancho: The junior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Rams rolled past Cadence 15-0.
— Asa Briggs, Tech: The junior pitcher struck out 10 in four innings and also went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Roadrunners roll past Doral Academy 19-1.
— Ayden Perera, Durango: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 15-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas: The junior pitcher struck out nine in six innings to earn the win in the Wildcats’ 4-1 victory over Arbor View.
— Brady Skinner, Sierra Vista: The junior had four hits with a double, a triple and five RBIs as the Mountain Lions held off a late rally for a 14-11 win over Bonanza.
Softball
— Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The senior racked up a home run, a triple and two doubles as the Dragons pounded Eldorado for a 35-0 win.
— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior hit for the cycle with five RBIs to lead the Rams past Clark 9-1.
— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Longhorns defeat Desert Pines 13-4.
— Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBIs to lead the Bulls to a 19-1 win over Valley.
— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 15-0 victory over Cadence.
Boys volleyball
— Logan Hanshew, Legacy: The junior racked up 14 kills and 11 digs as the Longhorns beat Bonanza 18-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.
— Jayden Loring, Durango: The senior recorded 19 kills and seven digs as the Trailblazers defeated Doral Academy 25-19, 25-19, 28-26.
— Maruli Panjaitan, Virgin Valley: The senior had 33 assists in the Bulldogs’ 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 win over Founders Academy.
— Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The junior finished with 17 assists and 14 kills in the Cowboys 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 victory over Clark.
— Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior logged 31 assists and 13 service aces to lead the Mustangs past SLAM Academy 25-12, 25-8, 25-13.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 10, Legend (Colo.) 3
Bellarmine Prep (Calif.) 8, Liberty 5
Bishop Gorman 9, Rock Canyon (Colo.) 0
Durango 15, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Eldorado 1, Desert Pines 0
Hurricane (Utah) 5, Moapa Valley 1
Indian Springs 16, Pahranagat Valley 2
Indian Springs 21, Pahranagat Valley 0
Las Vegas 4, Arbor View 1
Legacy 17, Clark 2
Rancho 15, Cadence 0
Sierra Vista 14, Bonanza 11
St. Laurence (Ill.) 3, The Meadows 1
Tech 19, Doral Academy 1
The Meadows 9, Academy at the Lakes (Fla.) 0
Western 16, Valley 1
White Pine 14, Laughlin 0
White Pine 6, Laughlin 1
Softball
Basic 21, Spring Valley 10
Cheyenne 20, Democracy Prep 5
Cimarron-Memorial 15, Cadence 0
Doral Academy 35, Eldorado 0
Foothill 15, Las Vegas 5
Legacy 13, Desert Pines 4
Liberty 8, Faith Lutheran 2
Mater East 18, Western 2
Pahranagat Valley 16, Indian Springs 14
Pahranagat Valley 16, Indian Springs 1
Pahrump Valley 2, Boulder City 0
Rancho 9, Clark 1
Shadow Ridge 18, Arbor View 10
Sierra Vista 19, Bonanza 4
SLAM Academy 19, Valley 1
Tech 17, Chaparral 1
The Meadows d. Sunrise Mountain, forfeit
Virgin Valley 9, Moapa Valley 7
White Pine 14, Laughlin 2
White Pine 15, Laughlin 0
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, SLAM Academy 0
Chaparral 3, Clark 0
Durango 3, Doral Academy 0
Legacy 3, Bonanza 1
Somerset-Losee 3, Cristo Rey 0
Valley 3, Moapa Valley 2
Virgin Valley 3, Founders Academy 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal