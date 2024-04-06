Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

No. 1 Las Vegas High holds off No. 5 Palo Verde in baseball — PHOTOS

Legacy’s Madison Castellon (13) prepares to bat during a high school softball game against Clark at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Mayson Au Young-Uwaine, Rancho: The junior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Rams rolled past Cadence 15-0.

— Asa Briggs, Tech: The junior pitcher struck out 10 in four innings and also went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Roadrunners roll past Doral Academy 19-1.

— Ayden Perera, Durango: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 15-0 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas: The junior pitcher struck out nine in six innings to earn the win in the Wildcats’ 4-1 victory over Arbor View.

— Brady Skinner, Sierra Vista: The junior had four hits with a double, a triple and five RBIs as the Mountain Lions held off a late rally for a 14-11 win over Bonanza.

Softball

— Jenna Becker, Doral Academy: The senior racked up a home run, a triple and two doubles as the Dragons pounded Eldorado for a 35-0 win.

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior hit for the cycle with five RBIs to lead the Rams past Clark 9-1.

— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Longhorns defeat Desert Pines 13-4.

— Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBIs to lead the Bulls to a 19-1 win over Valley.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 15-0 victory over Cadence.

Boys volleyball

— Logan Hanshew, Legacy: The junior racked up 14 kills and 11 digs as the Longhorns beat Bonanza 18-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.

— Jayden Loring, Durango: The senior recorded 19 kills and seven digs as the Trailblazers defeated Doral Academy 25-19, 25-19, 28-26.

— Maruli Panjaitan, Virgin Valley: The senior had 33 assists in the Bulldogs’ 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 win over Founders Academy.

— Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The junior finished with 17 assists and 14 kills in the Cowboys 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 victory over Clark.

— Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior logged 31 assists and 13 service aces to lead the Mustangs past SLAM Academy 25-12, 25-8, 25-13.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 10, Legend (Colo.) 3

Bellarmine Prep (Calif.) 8, Liberty 5

Bishop Gorman 9, Rock Canyon (Colo.) 0

Durango 15, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Eldorado 1, Desert Pines 0

Hurricane (Utah) 5, Moapa Valley 1

Indian Springs 16, Pahranagat Valley 2

Indian Springs 21, Pahranagat Valley 0

Las Vegas 4, Arbor View 1

Legacy 17, Clark 2

Rancho 15, Cadence 0

Sierra Vista 14, Bonanza 11

St. Laurence (Ill.) 3, The Meadows 1

Tech 19, Doral Academy 1

The Meadows 9, Academy at the Lakes (Fla.) 0

Western 16, Valley 1

White Pine 14, Laughlin 0

White Pine 6, Laughlin 1

Softball

Basic 21, Spring Valley 10

Cheyenne 20, Democracy Prep 5

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Cadence 0

Doral Academy 35, Eldorado 0

Foothill 15, Las Vegas 5

Legacy 13, Desert Pines 4

Liberty 8, Faith Lutheran 2

Mater East 18, Western 2

Pahranagat Valley 16, Indian Springs 14

Pahranagat Valley 16, Indian Springs 1

Pahrump Valley 2, Boulder City 0

Rancho 9, Clark 1

Shadow Ridge 18, Arbor View 10

Sierra Vista 19, Bonanza 4

SLAM Academy 19, Valley 1

Tech 17, Chaparral 1

The Meadows d. Sunrise Mountain, forfeit

Virgin Valley 9, Moapa Valley 7

White Pine 14, Laughlin 2

White Pine 15, Laughlin 0

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, SLAM Academy 0

Chaparral 3, Clark 0

Durango 3, Doral Academy 0

Legacy 3, Bonanza 1

Somerset-Losee 3, Cristo Rey 0

Valley 3, Moapa Valley 2

Virgin Valley 3, Founders Academy 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal