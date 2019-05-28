108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
General

Best of Nevada Preps show to air on June 3

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2019 - 12:51 pm
 

The fourth annual Best of Nevada Preps award show will be released at 9 a.m. on June 3 on the Nevada Preps website.

The half-hour show, hosted by Cassie Soto and Ben Gotz, will highlight the top performers, teams and coaches in 23 sports from the 2018-19 school year.

Female and Male Athletes of the year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year award winners will be announced, as will the winners of the No Limits Award and the Richard Nelson Courage Award.

In addition, the top athlete and coach in each sport will be honored.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.