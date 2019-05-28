Best of Nevada Preps show to air on June 3

The fourth annual Best of Nevada Preps award show will be released at 9 a.m. on June 3 on the Nevada Preps website.

The half-hour show, hosted by Cassie Soto and Ben Gotz, will highlight the top performers, teams and coaches in 23 sports from the 2018-19 school year.

Female and Male Athletes of the year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year award winners will be announced, as will the winners of the No Limits Award and the Richard Nelson Courage Award.

In addition, the top athlete and coach in each sport will be honored.