Nevada Preps

Gorman offensive lineman commits to Big Ten school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 5:48 pm
 
Bishop Gorman poses for photos after winning the Class 5A Division I high school football state ...
Bishop Gorman poses for photos after winning the Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman senior offensive lineman Alexander Ruggeroli announced his commitment to Nebraska on his social media accounts Wednesday.

Ruggeroli, a three-star prospect by 247Sports, chose Nebraska over Power Five schools Arizona State, Boston College and Washington State.

Listed at 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 290 pounds, Ruggeroli also held offers from UNLV, UNR, Fresno State and Colorado State. According to 247Sports, Ruggeroli is the 11th-ranked class of 2024 prospect in Nevada.

A second-team All-Class 5A Division I offensive lineman by the coaches, Ruggeroli helped block for an offense that averaged 49 points and 307.6 yards per game as Gorman rolled to a 12-0 record, a 5A Division I state title and the cusp of a fourth mythical national title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

