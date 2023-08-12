Here are the divisions where prep teams will play this fall

On Aug. 17, new seasons will start for high school sports teams in nine fall sports across the state. The recent realignment process has made some changes to the leagues.

Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Devon Hume (24) kicks the ball back into play during a Class 5A boys high school soccer state championship game against Eldorado at Coronado High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Compared to the months-long saga that was high school football realignment, the process of aligning the other eight fall sports in Nevada was painless.

Fall sports contests begins Aug. 17. Here’s a look at where schools will be placed in fall sports for the next two seasons and notable changes to postseason formats:

Boys soccer

Class 5A

Southern League: Arbor View, Bishop Gorman, Cimarron-Memorial, Coronado, Eldorado, Green Valley, Las Vegas, Palo Verde, Sunrise Mountain, Western.

5A reduces to 10 teams with Spring Valley, Centennial, Liberty, Rancho, Canyon Springs, Chaparral, Tech and Durango dropping to 4A, and Green Valley, Sunrise Mountain and Western moving up.

The top eight teams will qualify for the Southern Region playoffs with the last two teams standing qualifying for the state tournament.

Class 4A

Desert League: Clark, Mojave, Desert Oasis, Sierra Vista, Centennial, Sky Pointe, Basic, Bonanza, Desert Pines, Foothill, Tech.

Mountain League: Canyon Springs, Faith Lutheran, Chaparral, Shadow Ridge, Cheyenne, Durango, Rancho, Valley, Liberty, Legacy, Spring Valley, Silverado.

4A will remain a Southern-only classification for boys soccer. The top eight teams from each league will qualify for the state tournament.

Class 3A

Desert League: Cristo Rey, Democracy Prep, Equipo Academy, Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley, Del Sol.

Mountain League: Boulder City, Mater East, The Meadows, Pahrump Valley, SLAM Academy, Sloan Canyon Doral Academy.

Just like in 5A, eight teams will qualify for the Southern Region playoffs — the top four teams from each league. Both teams in the region title game will qualify for the state tournament.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

Southern League: Coronado, Faith Lutheran, Bishop Gorman, Cimarron-Memorial, Shadow Ridge, Bonanza, Liberty, Arbor View, Desert Oasis, Palo Verde.

If it wasn’t for all the changes to football, 5A girls soccer becoming a Southern-only classification would have been the biggest change for the fall sports realignment.

With Las Vegas, Sierra Vista, Tech, Foothill, Centennial and Green Valley dropping down to 4A, and Cimarron-Memorial and Bonanza moving up, the league drops from 14 teams to 10. Eight teams will qualify for the state tournament.

Class 4A

Desert League: Foothill, Doral Academy, Eldorado, Legacy, Clark, Rancho, Las Vegas, Sierra Vista, Durango.

Mountain League: Silverado, Green Valley, Centennial, Spring Valley, Tech, Western, Canyon Springs, Basic, Desert Pines, Sky Pointe.

With the South’s dominance in girls soccer, Northern 5A schools elected to drop down to 4A. The top four teams from each league will qualify for the Southern Region playoffs. The two teams in the region final will qualify for the state tournament.

Class 3A

Desert League: Cristo Rey Equipo Academy, Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley, Cheyenne, Del Sol, Valley.

Mountain League: Boulder City, Mater East, Pahrump Valley, SLAM Academy, Sloan Canyon, Chaparral, Sunrise Mountain, Mojave.

The top four teams in each league will qualify for the Southern Region playoffs, with the last two teams in the region final qualifying for the state tournament.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

Desert League: Bishop Gorman, Silverado, Shadow Ridge, Faith Lutheran, Sierra Vista, Foothill, Basic.

Mountain League: Coronado, Palo Verde, Liberty, Centennial, Arbor View, Desert Oasis.

5A girls volleyball increases from 10 teams to 13 with the additions of Arbor View, Liberty, Desert Oasis, Sierra Vista and Basic, while Durango and Green Valley drop to 4A. The top four teams from each league will qualify for the Southern Region playoffs with the last two teams playing for the region title qualifying for the state tournament.

Class 4A

Desert League: Rancho, Del Sol, Cadence, Canyon Springs, Valley.

Sky League: Tech, Green Valley, Clark, Cimarron-Memorial, Desert Pines, Sunrise Mountain.

Mountain League: Coral Academy, Spring Valley, Bonanza, Chaparral, Sky Pointe, Amplus Academy.

Lake League: Legacy, Durango, Las Vegas, Mojave, Doral Academy, Eldorado.

The top three teams from each league will qualify for the state tournament, with each league winner getting a bye to the quarterfinals. 4A will remain a Southern-only classification for girls volleyball.

Class 3A

Desert League: Boulder City, The Meadows, Pahrump Valley, SLAM Academy, Sloan Canyon, Somerset-Losee, Western.

Mountain League: Cristo Rey, Democracy Prep, Mater East, Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley, Cheyenne.

The top four teams from each league will qualify for the Southern Region playoffs with the last two teams playing for the region title qualifying for the state tournament.

Class 2A

Southern League: The Adelson School, Awaken Christian, Founders Academy, GV Christian, Lake Mead Academy, Laughlin, Lincoln County, Needles, White Pine.

The top four teams will qualify for the Southern Region playoffs, with the last two teams playing for the region title and qualifying for the state tournament.

Class 1A

Central League: Beatty, Indian Springs, Round Mountain, Spring Mountain, Tonopah.

Southern League: Beaver Dam, Liberty Baptist, Mountain View, Pahranagat Valley, Sandy Valley, Word of Life.

The top four teams from each league will qualify for their respective region playoffs. The last two teams playing for their region final will qualify for the eight-team state tournament with teams from the West and East Leagues.

Girls golf

Class 5A

Southern League: Coronado, Bishop Gorman, Clark, Palo Verde, Faith Lutheran, Sierra Vista, Arbor View, Liberty, Centennial, Shadow Ridge.

5A girls golf will be a Southern-only classification, with 5A Northern schools electing to drop down to 4A.

Class 4A

Desert League: Foothill, Legacy, Desert Oasis, Cimarron-Memorial, Valley, Green Valley, Las Vegas, Silverado, Chaparral, Spring Valley.

Mountain League: Durango, Eldorado, Del Sol, Doral Academy, Sunrise Mountain, Basic, Rancho, Tech, Bonanza, Western.

4A schools will compete with Northern schools for the state title. Currently, there is no information on the postseason format for girls golf events on the NIAA website.

Class 3A

Southern League: Boulder City, Virgin Valley, Coral Academy, Mojave, Mater East, Cheyenne, Moapa Valley, Canyon Springs, Pahrump Valley, Desert Pines, The Meadows.

Cross Country

Class 5A

Southern League: Faith Lutheran, Shadow Ridge, Green Valley, Centennial, Coronado, Bishop Gorman, Desert Oasis, Foothill, Arbor View, Palo Verde, Liberty.

5A will include both Northern and Southern schools.

Class 4A

Desert League: Sky Pointe, Sierra Vista, Rancho, Basic, Durango, Cadence, Doral Academy, Cimarron-Memorial, Valley, Mojave, Canyon Springs.

Mountain League: Tech, Clark, Silverado, Western, Bonanza, Spring Valley, Legacy, Eldorado, Las Vegas, Cheyenne, Amplus Academy.

4A will remain a Southern-only classification.

Class 3A

Southern League: Boulder City, The Meadows, Coral Academy, Virgin Valley, Cristo Rey, Del Sol, Mater East, Desert Pines, Moapa Valley, Chaparral, Pahrump Valley, Sunrise Mountain, SLAM Academy, Somerset-Losee, Sloan Canyon.

Class 2A

Southern League: The Adelson School, Laughlin, Awaken Christian, Lincoln County, Founders Academy, Needles, GV Christian, West Wendover, Lake Mead Academy, White Pine.

Note: During the realignment process, the NIAA approved appeals to put schools’ boys and girls teams in the same classification.

Tennis

Class 5A

Southern League: Palo Verde, Bishop Gorman, Faith Lutheran, Coronado, Spring Valley, Shadow Ridge, Clark, Basic, Green Valley, Arbor View, Liberty.

5A will be a Southern-only classification with Northern 5A schools electing to drop to 4A. The top eight teams will qualify for the state tournament.

Class 4A

Desert League: Sierra Vista, Desert Oasis, Centennial, Las Vegas, Doral Academy, Rancho, Del Sol, Durango, Cheyenne, Western.

Mountain League:

Tech, Silverado, Foothill, The Meadows, Valley, Bonanza, Canyon Springs, Desert Pines, Mojave, Sunrise Mountain.

The top-five teams in each league will qualify for the Southern Region playoffs, with the No. 4 and 5 seeds facing off in play-in matchups to advance to the quarterfinals. The two last two teams remaining will play for the region title and both will qualify for the state tournament and play Northern schools for the state title.

Class 3A

Southern League: The Adelson School, Sloan Canyon, Boulder City, Virgin Valley, Coral Academy, Cimarron-Memorial, Lake Mead Academy, Chaparral, Mater East, Legacy, Moapa Valley, Eldorado, Pahrump Valley.

The top eight teams will qualify for the Southern Region playoffs, with the two teams meeting for the region final qualifying for the state tournament.

Note: Boys and girls tennis teams are aligned so both teams are in the same classification.

