Las Vegas Valley preps signing day list
Here are the preps athletes who signed for national signing day on Wednesday or during the fall.
Below is a list of athletes who signed Wednesday or during the early signing period. Coaches are encouraged to add or correct information by emailing Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com.
This list will be updated throughout the day.
Football
Arbor View
Cory Hall, DL, Northern Arizona
Easton Jones, K/P, Southern Utah
Rickey Jones, DL, Southwest Minnesota State
Israel Mann, OL/DL, Southwest Minnesota State
Daniel Mitchell, RB, Minnesota-Duluth
Trent Whalen, LB, Southern Utah
Darius Williams, FB, Ottawa (KS)
Bishop Gorman
Micah Bowens, QB, Penn State
Bryan Certain, LB, Northern Arizona
Hayden Engel, OL, Southwest Minnesota State
Dahlin Mesake, DL, Utah State
Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Mark Person, DL, Southwest Minnesota State
James Petrie, TE , Southwest Minnesota State
Zach Philippi, LB, Benedictine (KS)
Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner, DB, Air Force
Bonanza
Jacob Zafarano, OL, Madonna (MI)
Centennial
Troy Miller, DB, Dixie State
Jordan Smith, RB, Eastern Illinois
Desert Oasis
Brandon Cuevas, OL, Colorado State-Pueblo
Desert Pines
Gabriel Lopez, DL, Washington State
Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
Faith Lutheran
Max Budde, OL, Colorado State-Pueblo
Hunter Kaupiko, LB, San Diego State
Peyton Thornton, TE, Montana State
Noah Vernon, WR, Ripon (WI)
Dana White III, DB, San Diego
Foothill
Jakob Petry, WR, Mary (ND)
Tofa Wilson, DL, Northern Colorado
Las Vegas
Miles Davis, WR, BYU
Devyn Perkins, DB, Dixie State (UT)
Legacy
Carlos Julian, RB, Jamestown (ND)
BJ Phillips, WR, Southwest Minnesota State
Lee Wilson, DL, Southwest Minnesota State
Liberty
Alofaletauia Maluia, OL, Northern Arizona
Halatoa Tai, DB, Air Force
Moapa Valley
Kellen Wallace, OL, Eastern Washington
Shadow Ridge
Cameron Woods, TE, Mary (ND)
Valley
Jarrett Zibert, QB, Ripon (WI)
Baseball
Bishop Gorman
Andres Rodriguez, P, Caldwell (NJ)
Legacy
Fabian Torres, College of Southern Nevada
Silverado
Caleb Hubbard, 2B, College of Southern Nevada
Boys Swimming
Legacy
McKay Mickelson, UNLV
Boys Track and Field
Arbor View
Nautus Moore, Sprints, Sacramento State
Valley
Christian Franklin,UNR
Boys Volleyball
Bishop Gorman
Aidan Napoli, RS/S, Endicott (MA)
Girls Basketball
Legacy
Samantha Greene, F, Arizona Christian
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Gorman
Regan Schunk, MF, Pamona Pitzer (CA)
Girls Soccer
Arbor View
Emily Ambrose, D, Midland (NE)
Abby Cassano, MF, Briar Cliff (IA)
Carmen Endicott, MF, Alabama-Huntsville
Girls Volleyball
Arbor View
Aleiya Cintron, OH, Southern Utah
Legacy
Alyssa Fuller, DS, Western New Mexico
Jazmyne Walker, OH, College of Southern Nevada
Softball
Silverado
Kathryn Carder, P/OF, Chapman Chapman (CA)
Wrestling
Valley
John Baloyot, Missouri Valley
Keayon Morris, Hannibal-LaGrange (MO)