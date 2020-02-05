Las Vegas Valley preps signing day list

Here are the preps athletes who signed for national signing day on Wednesday or during the fall.

Liberty center Jeremiah Taiese (75) gets ready to snap the ball during a game against IMG Academy at Liberty High School in Henderson on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. IMG Academy won 35-0. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Below is a list of athletes who signed Wednesday or during the early signing period. Coaches are encouraged to add or correct information by emailing Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

Football

Arbor View

Cory Hall, DL, Northern Arizona

Easton Jones, K/P, Southern Utah

Rickey Jones, DL, Southwest Minnesota State

Israel Mann, OL/DL, Southwest Minnesota State

Daniel Mitchell, RB, Minnesota-Duluth

Trent Whalen, LB, Southern Utah

Darius Williams, FB, Ottawa (KS)

Bishop Gorman

Micah Bowens, QB, Penn State

Bryan Certain, LB, Northern Arizona

Hayden Engel, OL, Southwest Minnesota State

Dahlin Mesake, DL, Utah State

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Mark Person, DL, Southwest Minnesota State

James Petrie, TE , Southwest Minnesota State

Zach Philippi, LB, Benedictine (KS)

Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner, DB, Air Force

Bonanza

Jacob Zafarano, OL, Madonna (MI)

Centennial

Troy Miller, DB, Dixie State

Jordan Smith, RB, Eastern Illinois

Desert Oasis

Brandon Cuevas, OL, Colorado State-Pueblo

Desert Pines

Gabriel Lopez, DL, Washington State

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Faith Lutheran

Max Budde, OL, Colorado State-Pueblo

Hunter Kaupiko, LB, San Diego State

Peyton Thornton, TE, Montana State

Noah Vernon, WR, Ripon (WI)

Dana White III, DB, San Diego

Foothill

Jakob Petry, WR, Mary (ND)

Tofa Wilson, DL, Northern Colorado

Las Vegas

Miles Davis, WR, BYU

Devyn Perkins, DB, Dixie State (UT)

Legacy

Carlos Julian, RB, Jamestown (ND)

BJ Phillips, WR, Southwest Minnesota State

Lee Wilson, DL, Southwest Minnesota State

Liberty

Alofaletauia Maluia, OL, Northern Arizona

Halatoa Tai, DB, Air Force

Moapa Valley

Kellen Wallace, OL, Eastern Washington

Shadow Ridge

Cameron Woods, TE, Mary (ND)

Valley

Jarrett Zibert, QB, Ripon (WI)

Baseball

Bishop Gorman

Andres Rodriguez, P, Caldwell (NJ)

Legacy

Fabian Torres, College of Southern Nevada

Silverado

Caleb Hubbard, 2B, College of Southern Nevada

Boys Swimming

Legacy

McKay Mickelson, UNLV

Boys Track and Field

Arbor View

Nautus Moore, Sprints, Sacramento State

Valley

Christian Franklin,UNR

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Gorman

Aidan Napoli, RS/S, Endicott (MA)

Girls Basketball

Legacy

Samantha Greene, F, Arizona Christian

Girls Lacrosse

Bishop Gorman

Regan Schunk, MF, Pamona Pitzer (CA)

Girls Soccer

Arbor View

Emily Ambrose, D, Midland (NE)

Abby Cassano, MF, Briar Cliff (IA)

Carmen Endicott, MF, Alabama-Huntsville

Girls Volleyball

Arbor View

Aleiya Cintron, OH, Southern Utah

Legacy

Alyssa Fuller, DS, Western New Mexico

Jazmyne Walker, OH, College of Southern Nevada

Softball

Silverado

Kathryn Carder, P/OF, Chapman Chapman (CA)

Wrestling

Valley

John Baloyot, Missouri Valley

Keayon Morris, Hannibal-LaGrange (MO)