Nevada Preps

Late goal lifts No. 1 Gorman past No. 2 Liberty — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2023 - 9:25 pm
 
Bishop Gorman's Hunter Borgel (24) attempts a goal while Liberty defender Leilani Harworth (22) ...
Bishop Gorman's Hunter Borgel (24) attempts a goal while Liberty defender Leilani Harworth (22) works against her during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman midfielders Amiya Warner (12) and Robyn Dizon (11) celebrate their win against Li ...
Bishop Gorman midfielders Amiya Warner (12) and Robyn Dizon (11) celebrate their win against Liberty in a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman's Stephenie Hackett (10) attempts a goal while Liberty defender Madisyn Marchesi ...
Bishop Gorman's Stephenie Hackett (10) attempts a goal while Liberty defender Madisyn Marchesi (20) can’t stop her during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman celebrates their goal over Liberty during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gor ...
Bishop Gorman celebrates their goal over Liberty during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman midfielder Ava Lazzara (16) defends against Liberty midfielder Adriana Gonzalez ( ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Ava Lazzara (16) defends against Liberty midfielder Adriana Gonzalez (10) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman's Riley Rohr (19) dribbles against Liberty defender Nai'a Pomaikai (16) during a ...
Bishop Gorman's Riley Rohr (19) dribbles against Liberty defender Nai'a Pomaikai (16) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman's Hunter Borgel (24) drives toward the goal while Liberty defender Leilani Harwor ...
Bishop Gorman's Hunter Borgel (24) drives toward the goal while Liberty defender Leilani Harworth (22) faces her during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman midfielder Kennedy Herman (7) attempts a goal against Liberty during a high schoo ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Kennedy Herman (7) attempts a goal against Liberty during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) makes a header over Liberty midfielder Natalie Colli ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) makes a header over Liberty midfielder Natalie Collins (2) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Danica Key, left, jumps to kick the ball away from Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya War ...
Liberty's Danica Key, left, jumps to kick the ball away from Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Danica Key (12) drives between Bishop Gorman defender Tatum Manley (26) and defender ...
Liberty's Danica Key (12) drives between Bishop Gorman defender Tatum Manley (26) and defender Brooke Pomerantz (17) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Ayva Jordan (14) and Bishop Gorman defender Brooke Pomerantz (17) rush for the ball d ...
Liberty's Ayva Jordan (14) and Bishop Gorman defender Brooke Pomerantz (17) rush for the ball during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman midfielder Robyn Dizon (11) thwarts a ru by Liberty midfielder Natalie Collins (2 ...
Bishop Gorman midfielder Robyn Dizon (11) thwarts a ru by Liberty midfielder Natalie Collins (2) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty’s defense stops an attempted goal by Bishop Gorman midfielder Kennedy Herman (7) ...
Liberty’s defense stops an attempted goal by Bishop Gorman midfielder Kennedy Herman (7) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman's Hunter Borgel (24) celebrates her team’s goal against Liberty during a h ...
Bishop Gorman's Hunter Borgel (24) celebrates her team’s goal against Liberty during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman defenders Tatum Manley (26) and Brooke Pomerantz (17) stop Liberty midfielder Jes ...
Bishop Gorman defenders Tatum Manley (26) and Brooke Pomerantz (17) stop Liberty midfielder Jessica Jensen (11) before she can shoot during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman defender Tatum Manley (26) congratulates Liberty's Ayva Jordan (14) on a good gam ...
Bishop Gorman defender Tatum Manley (26) congratulates Liberty's Ayva Jordan (14) on a good game after Gorman won a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman players celebrate their win in a high school soccer game against Liberty at Bisho ...
Bishop Gorman players celebrate their win in a high school soccer game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Ayva Jordan (14) attempts a goal during a high school soccer game against Bishop Gorm ...
Liberty's Ayva Jordan (14) attempts a goal during a high school soccer game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Laila Lazzara saves a shot by Liberty's Ayva Jordan (14) during a high ...
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Laila Lazzara saves a shot by Liberty's Ayva Jordan (14) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Laila Lazzara saves an attempted goal by Liberty midfielder Natalie Co ...
Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Laila Lazzara saves an attempted goal by Liberty midfielder Natalie Collins (2) during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman high school on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Every scoring chance for Bishop Gorman and Liberty became more crucial Thursday night as time ran down in a scoreless matchup of two of the state’s top girls soccer teams.

So when Gorman regained possession after Liberty successfully defended a corner kick late in the second half, the Gaels made the most of their second chance.

Hunter Borgel gathered possession and connected with Amiya Warner in a crowd in front of the net, and Warner scored to give Gorman, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, a 1-0 home win over No. 2 Liberty.

“I hit it, and I thought I hit the post,” Warner said. “But it didn’t, and I just remember celebrating with my team.”

The Patriots (9-2-1, 9-2-1 5A Southern League) defeated Gorman 3-2 on Aug. 30 at Liberty to hand the Gaels (13-2-1, 10-1-1) their only loss to a Southern Nevada opponent.

“We’ve been looking forward to this game since we walked off their field with the loss,” Gorman coach Doug Borgel said. “They’re the only team to beat us in league so far, so this was a big one for us. Now we control our destiny for the No. 1 seed.”

Liberty played most of the second half with 10 players after Madisyn Marchesi was given a red card.

Gorman stopped several Liberty scoring chances after its goal. The Gaels’ defense, anchored by freshman goalie Laila Lazzara, stopped three Liberty free kicks in stoppage time to hold on for the win.

“She’s fearless. If she’s nervous, she hasn’t shown it,” Doug Borgel said. “She’s been really solid for us, and the girls have really rallied around her. She gets better every week.”

Lazzara had two key stops late in the first half to keep Liberty off the board. She stopped a shot from Danica Key as she ran around Gorman’s defense. The other was in stoppage time in the first half when Lazzara made a falling stop with her feet after Liberty’s Ayva Jordan gathered a long pass.

The Gaels kept Jordan, the Patriots’ top goal scorer who spent last month training with the U.S. women’s under-17 national team, quiet most of the night.

“At any second, (Jordan) can break through, and I thought we had a plan that worked until the last couple of minutes of the half,” Doug Borgel said. “Defensively, we’ve been great all year.”

Gorman holds a game advantage over Liberty in the league standings with three weeks remaining in the regular season. The 5A playoffs begin Nov. 2.

“That was a playoff atmosphere, and those two teams are evenly matched,” Doug Borgel said. “That’s as good of a team that we’re going to play. Those are the kind of results we need to get against them.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

