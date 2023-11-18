65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Legacy, SLAM Academy play for football state titles in Reno

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2023 - 4:17 pm
 
Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) prepares to throw while running back Phoenix Jennings (8) ...
Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) prepares to throw while running back Phoenix Jennings (8) follows Arbor View’s defense during a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A breakdown of Saturday’s high school football state championship games at UNR’s Mackay Stadium.

5A Division III: Galena (7-5) vs. Legacy (7-4), 5 p.m.

With 5A splitting into three divisions this season, Galena and Legacy have taken advantage of the opportunity to compete for a state championship against a more even playing field. Legacy defeated Palo Verde 34-18 in last week’s Southern League title game. All of Legacy’s losses have been to out-of-state opponents or teams in higher divisions.

Legacy coach Zach Monticelli called quarterback Aidan Crawford the “most underrated” player in the state after the win over Palo Verde. Crawford has thrown 16 touchdown passes and averages 211.8 passing yards per game.

Galena has won its last six games. The Grizzlies defeated Douglas 18-7 in the Northern League title game on Nov. 10, avenging a 30-point loss to Douglas earlier in the season.

3A: Truckee (12-0) vs. SLAM Academy (10-1), 1:30 p.m.

SLAM Academy will get a rematch with Northern champion Truckee in the battle for the 3A title. Truckee rolled to a 40-13 victory over SLAM Academy in last year’s title game at Allegiant Stadium. SLAM Academy, in just its sixth season playing football, rolled to the Southern League title this year.

“This is our first group that’s been a part of the program since they were all freshmen,” SLAM coach Mike Cofer said. “They’ve understood and set the tradition, and set the foundation for what we’re trying to accomplish. They’re a special group in that aspect.”

SLAM junior running back Damien Nevil is fourth in the state with 1,764 rushing yards and has 25 rushing touchdowns. Senior defensive backs Chysten Tabangcura and Dae’von Hunter are tied for the state lead in interceptions with seven each.

Truckee scored in the final minute to defeat Moapa Valley 14-7 in a state semifinal last week, and SLAM held off Elko for a 21-14 win.

1A: Eureka (10-0) vs. Pahranagat Valley (8-2), 10 a.m.

Pahranagat Valley is the standard in 1A, winning 15 state championships since 2001, but the Panthers will face their toughest test of the season in a rematch with Eureka. The East League champion Vandals won a Sept. 8 meeting at Pahranagat Valley 14-6.

Since the loss, Pahranagat Valley has won eight straight games, outscoring opponents 390-64 and winning the Southern League title. Eureka has outscored opponents 407-82.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Ex-NFL DB leads turnaround at Centennial to state title game
Ex-NFL DB leads turnaround at Centennial to state title game
2
Times set for high school football title games at Allegiant Stadium
Times set for high school football title games at Allegiant Stadium
3
Football recap: Centennial savors shot to play for state title
Football recap: Centennial savors shot to play for state title
4
Statewide Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule — UPDATED
Statewide Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule — UPDATED
5
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Cale Breslin
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Cale Breslin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Football roundup: SLAM, Lake Mead advance to state title games
Football roundup: SLAM, Lake Mead advance to state title games
Top 5 high school football playoff games for Week 13
Top 5 high school football playoff games for Week 13
Prep football playoff preview: Gorman, Basic, Legacy among favorites
Prep football playoff preview: Gorman, Basic, Legacy among favorites
Roundup: Receiver’s big game helps Green Valley upset Basic
Roundup: Receiver’s big game helps Green Valley upset Basic
Top 5 high school football games for Week 10
Top 5 high school football games for Week 10
Legacy books place in 5A Division III state title game — PHOTOS
Legacy books place in 5A Division III state title game — PHOTOS