Legacy, SLAM Academy play for football state titles in Reno

Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) prepares to throw while running back Phoenix Jennings (8) follows Arbor View’s defense during a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A breakdown of Saturday’s high school football state championship games at UNR’s Mackay Stadium.

5A Division III: Galena (7-5) vs. Legacy (7-4), 5 p.m.

With 5A splitting into three divisions this season, Galena and Legacy have taken advantage of the opportunity to compete for a state championship against a more even playing field. Legacy defeated Palo Verde 34-18 in last week’s Southern League title game. All of Legacy’s losses have been to out-of-state opponents or teams in higher divisions.

Legacy coach Zach Monticelli called quarterback Aidan Crawford the “most underrated” player in the state after the win over Palo Verde. Crawford has thrown 16 touchdown passes and averages 211.8 passing yards per game.

Galena has won its last six games. The Grizzlies defeated Douglas 18-7 in the Northern League title game on Nov. 10, avenging a 30-point loss to Douglas earlier in the season.

3A: Truckee (12-0) vs. SLAM Academy (10-1), 1:30 p.m.

SLAM Academy will get a rematch with Northern champion Truckee in the battle for the 3A title. Truckee rolled to a 40-13 victory over SLAM Academy in last year’s title game at Allegiant Stadium. SLAM Academy, in just its sixth season playing football, rolled to the Southern League title this year.

“This is our first group that’s been a part of the program since they were all freshmen,” SLAM coach Mike Cofer said. “They’ve understood and set the tradition, and set the foundation for what we’re trying to accomplish. They’re a special group in that aspect.”

SLAM junior running back Damien Nevil is fourth in the state with 1,764 rushing yards and has 25 rushing touchdowns. Senior defensive backs Chysten Tabangcura and Dae’von Hunter are tied for the state lead in interceptions with seven each.

Truckee scored in the final minute to defeat Moapa Valley 14-7 in a state semifinal last week, and SLAM held off Elko for a 21-14 win.

1A: Eureka (10-0) vs. Pahranagat Valley (8-2), 10 a.m.

Pahranagat Valley is the standard in 1A, winning 15 state championships since 2001, but the Panthers will face their toughest test of the season in a rematch with Eureka. The East League champion Vandals won a Sept. 8 meeting at Pahranagat Valley 14-6.

Since the loss, Pahranagat Valley has won eight straight games, outscoring opponents 390-64 and winning the Southern League title. Eureka has outscored opponents 407-82.

