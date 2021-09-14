85°F
Nevada Preps

Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 9:45 pm
 
Shadow Ridge's Ian Martinez (36) dribbles past Western's Sebastian Aldama (4) during a game on ...
Shadow Ridge's Ian Martinez (36) dribbles past Western's Sebastian Aldama (4) during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Western High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 1-0. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Monday’s best

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Gavin Kesler, Boulder City — The junior had three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Somerset Losee.

Kevin Martinez, Clark — The junior had two assists in a 3-0 win over Doral Academy.

Maxwell Spingler, Foothill — The senior scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to Arbor View.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior scored two goals, including the game-winner with less than a minute left, and one assist in a 4-3 win over Foothill.

Girls soccer

Kealainn Gacayan, Rancho — The sophomore had three goals in a 12-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Legacy.

Cianna Thomas, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Legacy.

Girls volleyball

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 17 kills, six digs and four aces in a three-set win over Boulder City.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Foothill 3

Boulder City 9, Somerset Losee 0

Clark 3, Doral Academy 0

Faith Lutheran 1, Del Sol 0

Mojave 1, Silverado 0

Pahrump Valley 4, Cheyenne 2

Shadow Ridge 1, Western 0

Sky Pointe 4, Moapa Valley 0

Girls soccer

Rancho 12, Cristo Rey 0

Shadow Ridge 8, Legacy 0

Girls volleyball

Foothill d. Boulder City, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

