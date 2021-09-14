Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Shadow Ridge's Ian Martinez (36) dribbles past Western's Sebastian Aldama (4) during a game on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Western High School in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 1-0. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Monday’s best

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Gavin Kesler, Boulder City — The junior had three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Somerset Losee.

Kevin Martinez, Clark — The junior had two assists in a 3-0 win over Doral Academy.

Maxwell Spingler, Foothill — The senior scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to Arbor View.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior scored two goals, including the game-winner with less than a minute left, and one assist in a 4-3 win over Foothill.

Girls soccer

Kealainn Gacayan, Rancho — The sophomore had three goals in a 12-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Legacy.

Cianna Thomas, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Legacy.

Girls volleyball

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 17 kills, six digs and four aces in a three-set win over Boulder City.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Foothill 3

Boulder City 9, Somerset Losee 0

Clark 3, Doral Academy 0

Faith Lutheran 1, Del Sol 0

Mojave 1, Silverado 0

Pahrump Valley 4, Cheyenne 2

Shadow Ridge 1, Western 0

Sky Pointe 4, Moapa Valley 0

Girls soccer

Rancho 12, Cristo Rey 0

Shadow Ridge 8, Legacy 0

Girls volleyball

Foothill d. Boulder City, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17

