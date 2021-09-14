Monday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Gavin Kesler, Boulder City — The junior had three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Somerset Losee.
Kevin Martinez, Clark — The junior had two assists in a 3-0 win over Doral Academy.
Maxwell Spingler, Foothill — The senior scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to Arbor View.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior scored two goals, including the game-winner with less than a minute left, and one assist in a 4-3 win over Foothill.
Girls soccer
Kealainn Gacayan, Rancho — The sophomore had three goals in a 12-0 win over Cristo Rey.
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Legacy.
Cianna Thomas, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Legacy.
Girls volleyball
Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 17 kills, six digs and four aces in a three-set win over Boulder City.
Monday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Foothill 3
Boulder City 9, Somerset Losee 0
Clark 3, Doral Academy 0
Faith Lutheran 1, Del Sol 0
Mojave 1, Silverado 0
Pahrump Valley 4, Cheyenne 2
Shadow Ridge 1, Western 0
Sky Pointe 4, Moapa Valley 0
Girls soccer
Rancho 12, Cristo Rey 0
Shadow Ridge 8, Legacy 0
Girls volleyball
Foothill d. Boulder City, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
