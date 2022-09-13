Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Eric Hodges, Eldorado — The senior had two assists in a 4-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Yael Ibarra, Tech — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Spring Valley.
Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The senior made five saves and had a shutout in a 3-0 victory over Legacy.
Soufiar Mejdoubi-Radi, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored with eight minutes left in a 2-1 victory over Rancho.
Luis Sarellano-Lopez, Tech — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Spring Valley.
Girls soccer
Lillian Hastings, Liberty — The freshman had two goals in a 4-1 victory over Centennial.
Girls volleyball
Kianna Bobbins, Desert Pines — The sophomore had 12 digs in a 3-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 40 assists in a 3-0 victory over Moapa Valley.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 15 kills and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Moapa Valley.
Lilian McGhee, Pahrump Valley — The senior had 13 aces in a 3-0 victory over Somerset-Losee.
Gabriela Mihaere, Desert Pines — The sophomore had eight kills in a 3-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Peyton Odegard, Pahrump Valley — The senior had eight kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 victory over Somerset-Losee.
Monday’s scores
Boys soccer
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Rancho 1
Desert Oasis 0, Shadow Ridge 0
Durango 1, Chaparral 0
Equipo Academy 3, Sky Pointe 0
Eldorado 4, Canyon Springs 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 2
Green Valley 3, Legacy 0
Palo Verde 8, Liberty 0
SLAM Nevada 3, Cheyenne 0
Tech 4, Spring Valley 2
Valley 2, Foothill 1
Western 4, Mojave 2
Girls soccer
Liberty 4, Centennial 1
Girls volleyball
Boulder City d. Moapa Valley 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Cadence d. Eldorado 25-7, 25-9, 25-16
Desert Pines d. Sunrise Mountain 25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19
Pahrump Valley d. Somerset-Losee 25-20, 25-11, 25-15
SLAM Nevada d. Virgin Valley 25-8, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20
