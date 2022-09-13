Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Eldorado forward Eric Hodges (2) is celebrated by teammates for another goal over Legacy during the second half of their NIAA boys soccer game at Legacy High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Eric Hodges, Eldorado — The senior had two assists in a 4-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Yael Ibarra, Tech — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Spring Valley.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The senior made five saves and had a shutout in a 3-0 victory over Legacy.

Soufiar Mejdoubi-Radi, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored with eight minutes left in a 2-1 victory over Rancho.

Luis Sarellano-Lopez, Tech — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Spring Valley.

Girls soccer

Lillian Hastings, Liberty — The freshman had two goals in a 4-1 victory over Centennial.

Girls volleyball

Kianna Bobbins, Desert Pines — The sophomore had 12 digs in a 3-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 40 assists in a 3-0 victory over Moapa Valley.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 15 kills and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Moapa Valley.

Lilian McGhee, Pahrump Valley — The senior had 13 aces in a 3-0 victory over Somerset-Losee.

Gabriela Mihaere, Desert Pines — The sophomore had eight kills in a 3-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Peyton Odegard, Pahrump Valley — The senior had eight kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 victory over Somerset-Losee.

Monday’s scores

Boys soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Rancho 1

Desert Oasis 0, Shadow Ridge 0

Durango 1, Chaparral 0

Equipo Academy 3, Sky Pointe 0

Eldorado 4, Canyon Springs 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Sierra Vista 2

Green Valley 3, Legacy 0

Palo Verde 8, Liberty 0

SLAM Nevada 3, Cheyenne 0

Tech 4, Spring Valley 2

Valley 2, Foothill 1

Western 4, Mojave 2

Girls soccer

Liberty 4, Centennial 1

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Moapa Valley 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Cadence d. Eldorado 25-7, 25-9, 25-16

Desert Pines d. Sunrise Mountain 25-20, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19

Pahrump Valley d. Somerset-Losee 25-20, 25-11, 25-15

SLAM Nevada d. Virgin Valley 25-8, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

