Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2022 - 9:46 pm
 
Faith Lutheran’s Bianca Richardson (6) has her shot contested by Sierra Vista’s M ...
Faith Lutheran's Bianca Richardson (6) has her shot contested by Sierra Vista's Maysen Bruschke (4) and Peyton Castillo (5) during a girls high school volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Boulder City.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Rancho.

Kayla Bunting, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Rancho.

Alyssa Hill, Desert Oasis — The sophomore made eight saves in an 2-0 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Sierah McCallum, Coronado — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.

Carissa Ortega, Arbor View — The senior scored three goals in an 8-0 victory over Sierra Vista.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Durango.

Girls volleyball

Aiyana Alchawa, Green Valley — The senior had 10 kills, 23 digs and two aces in a 3-1 victory over Desert Oasis.

Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 22 kills and 13 digs in a 3-2 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 23 kills, 19 digs and six blocks in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 43 assists and 14 digs in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley — The senior had 16 kills, 17 assists, 14 digs and four aces in a 3-1 victory over Desert Oasis.

Monday’s scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 8, Sierra Vista 0

Bishop Gorman 2, Faith Lutheran 0

Bonanza 5, Sunrise Mountain 0

Canyon Springs 1, Basic 1

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Rancho 0

Coronado 3, Palo Verde 0

Desert Oasis 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Doral Academy 2, Legacy 0

Equipo Academy 3, Durango 1

Liberty 2, Green Valley 1

Mojave 5, Chaparral 1

Pahrump Valley 4, Boulder City 2

Silverado 6, Valley 3

Spring Valley 1, Eldorado 1

Tech 3, Centennial 2

Western 3, Sky Pointe 1

Girls volleyball

Faith Lutheran d. Foothill 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11

Green Valley d. Desert Oasis 16-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19

Legacy d. Cheyenne 25-9, 25-7, 25-19

Sierra Vista d. Sky Pointe 25-15, 25-9, 25-20

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

