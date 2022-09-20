Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Boulder City.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Rancho.
Kayla Bunting, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Rancho.
Alyssa Hill, Desert Oasis — The sophomore made eight saves in an 2-0 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Sierah McCallum, Coronado — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.
Carissa Ortega, Arbor View — The senior scored three goals in an 8-0 victory over Sierra Vista.
Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Durango.
Girls volleyball
Aiyana Alchawa, Green Valley — The senior had 10 kills, 23 digs and two aces in a 3-1 victory over Desert Oasis.
Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 22 kills and 13 digs in a 3-2 loss to Faith Lutheran.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 23 kills, 19 digs and six blocks in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 43 assists and 14 digs in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley — The senior had 16 kills, 17 assists, 14 digs and four aces in a 3-1 victory over Desert Oasis.
Monday’s scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 8, Sierra Vista 0
Bishop Gorman 2, Faith Lutheran 0
Bonanza 5, Sunrise Mountain 0
Canyon Springs 1, Basic 1
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Rancho 0
Coronado 3, Palo Verde 0
Desert Oasis 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Doral Academy 2, Legacy 0
Equipo Academy 3, Durango 1
Liberty 2, Green Valley 1
Mojave 5, Chaparral 1
Pahrump Valley 4, Boulder City 2
Silverado 6, Valley 3
Spring Valley 1, Eldorado 1
Tech 3, Centennial 2
Western 3, Sky Pointe 1
Girls volleyball
Faith Lutheran d. Foothill 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11
Green Valley d. Desert Oasis 16-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19
Legacy d. Cheyenne 25-9, 25-7, 25-19
Sierra Vista d. Sky Pointe 25-15, 25-9, 25-20
