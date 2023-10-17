Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

■ Caedon Cox, Bishop Gorman: The senior had three assists to help the Gaels rally for a 5-4 win over Eldorado.

■ Henri Kettner, Palo Verde: The senior posted his 10th shutout of the season as the Panthers defeated Western 2-0.

■ Esteban Montoya, Canyon Springs: The senior finished with two assists as the Pioneers topped Spring Valley 8-0.

■ Walter Ochoa, Bonanza: The senior racked up three goals and an assist to help the Bengals to a 7-1 win over Desert Pines.

■ Michael Umana, Sunrise Mountain: The junior recorded two goals and two assists in the Miners’ 4-2 victory over Arbor View.

Girls volleyball

■ Addison Doane, Boulder City: The senior recorded 12 kills, eight digs and four aces as the Eagles defeated Western 25-2, 25-13, 25-10.

■ Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior had 13 kills, seven aces and five digs to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-15 win over Mojave.

■ Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore recorded 18 kills to help the Bengals defeat Amplus Academy 25-20, 25-18, 25-10.

■ Trinity Tavita, Clark: The senior had 17 kills, 11 digs and three aces to lift the Chargers to a 25-15, 26-24, 25-23 victory over Cheyenne.

■ Cherish Tupai, Legacy: The senior had 14 assists and four aces to lead the Longhorns to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 victory over Eldorado.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 5, Eldorado 4

Bonanza 7, Desert Pines 1

Canyon Springs 8, Spring Valley 0

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Las Vegas 1

Faith Lutheran 4, Legacy 3

Liberty 3, Durango 1

Mater East 2, Sloan Canyon 0

Palo Verde 2, Western 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Clark 2

Spring Mountain 4, Arbor View 2

Valley 3, Silverado 2

Girls soccer

Cheyenne 3, Moapa Valley 1

Girls volleyball

Bonanza 3, Amplus Academy 0

Boulder City 3, Western 0

Clark 3, Cheyenne 0

Coral Academy 3, Sky Pointe 0

Durango 3, Mojave 0

Legacy 3, Eldorado 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.