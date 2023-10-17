Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
■ Caedon Cox, Bishop Gorman: The senior had three assists to help the Gaels rally for a 5-4 win over Eldorado.
■ Henri Kettner, Palo Verde: The senior posted his 10th shutout of the season as the Panthers defeated Western 2-0.
■ Esteban Montoya, Canyon Springs: The senior finished with two assists as the Pioneers topped Spring Valley 8-0.
■ Walter Ochoa, Bonanza: The senior racked up three goals and an assist to help the Bengals to a 7-1 win over Desert Pines.
■ Michael Umana, Sunrise Mountain: The junior recorded two goals and two assists in the Miners’ 4-2 victory over Arbor View.
Girls volleyball
■ Addison Doane, Boulder City: The senior recorded 12 kills, eight digs and four aces as the Eagles defeated Western 25-2, 25-13, 25-10.
■ Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior had 13 kills, seven aces and five digs to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-15 win over Mojave.
■ Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore recorded 18 kills to help the Bengals defeat Amplus Academy 25-20, 25-18, 25-10.
■ Trinity Tavita, Clark: The senior had 17 kills, 11 digs and three aces to lift the Chargers to a 25-15, 26-24, 25-23 victory over Cheyenne.
■ Cherish Tupai, Legacy: The senior had 14 assists and four aces to lead the Longhorns to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 victory over Eldorado.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 5, Eldorado 4
Bonanza 7, Desert Pines 1
Canyon Springs 8, Spring Valley 0
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Las Vegas 1
Faith Lutheran 4, Legacy 3
Liberty 3, Durango 1
Mater East 2, Sloan Canyon 0
Palo Verde 2, Western 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Clark 2
Spring Mountain 4, Arbor View 2
Valley 3, Silverado 2
Girls soccer
Cheyenne 3, Moapa Valley 1
Girls volleyball
Bonanza 3, Amplus Academy 0
Boulder City 3, Western 0
Clark 3, Cheyenne 0
Coral Academy 3, Sky Pointe 0
Durango 3, Mojave 0
Legacy 3, Eldorado 0
