Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Girls soccer
Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley: The senior scored two goals in the Trojans’ 5-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Bridget Guevara, Arbor View: The senior had two goals as the Aggies defeated Shadow Ridge 4-0.
Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The freshman collected five goals and three assists to lead the Dragons to a 12-0 win over Durango.
Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy: The sophomore had 10 goals and five assists as the Yeti posted a 19-0 win over Cristo Rey.
India Wilson, Palo Verde: The senior finished with three goals and two assists as the Panthers rolled to an 8-0 win over Bonanza.
Girls volleyball
Taylor Anderson, Durango: The freshman logged 15 digs and 12 kills in the Trailblazers’ 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 win over Las Vegas.
Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral: The senior had 12 kills, 11 digs, seven blocks and four aces to lead the Cowboys past Sky Pointe 25-22, 14-25, 25-18, 25-19.
Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore had 19 kills, 10 digs and four aces to lead the Falcons to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 win over Silverado.
Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy: The senior recorded 16 kills, six digs and four aces to help the Longhorns top Mojave 25-20, 25-22, 25-9.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 4, Shadow Ridge 0
Basic 4, Western 0
Doral Academy 12, Durango 0
Eldorado 2, Clark 2
Equipo Academy 19, Cristo Rey 0
Faith Lutheran 4, Desert Oasis 2
Foothill 2, Sierra Vista 0
Las Vegas 2, Rancho 0
Liberty 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Moapa Valley 4, Valley 1
Pahrump Valley 5, Sunrise Mountain 0
Palo Verde 8, Bonanza 0
Silverado 15, Desert Pines 0
Tech 1, Green Valley 0
Boys soccer
The Meadows 2, Sloan Canyon 1
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0
Chaparral 3, Sky Pointe 1
Durango 3, Las Vegas 0
Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 0
Legacy 3, Mojave 0