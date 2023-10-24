75°F
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2023 - 11:20 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley: The senior scored two goals in the Trojans’ 5-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Bridget Guevara, Arbor View: The senior had two goals as the Aggies defeated Shadow Ridge 4-0.

Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The freshman collected five goals and three assists to lead the Dragons to a 12-0 win over Durango.

Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy: The sophomore had 10 goals and five assists as the Yeti posted a 19-0 win over Cristo Rey.

India Wilson, Palo Verde: The senior finished with three goals and two assists as the Panthers rolled to an 8-0 win over Bonanza.

Girls volleyball

Taylor Anderson, Durango: The freshman logged 15 digs and 12 kills in the Trailblazers’ 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 win over Las Vegas.

Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral: The senior had 12 kills, 11 digs, seven blocks and four aces to lead the Cowboys past Sky Pointe 25-22, 14-25, 25-18, 25-19.

Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore had 19 kills, 10 digs and four aces to lead the Falcons to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 win over Silverado.

Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy: The senior recorded 16 kills, six digs and four aces to help the Longhorns top Mojave 25-20, 25-22, 25-9.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 4, Shadow Ridge 0

Basic 4, Western 0

Doral Academy 12, Durango 0

Eldorado 2, Clark 2

Equipo Academy 19, Cristo Rey 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Desert Oasis 2

Foothill 2, Sierra Vista 0

Las Vegas 2, Rancho 0

Liberty 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Moapa Valley 4, Valley 1

Pahrump Valley 5, Sunrise Mountain 0

Palo Verde 8, Bonanza 0

Silverado 15, Desert Pines 0

Tech 1, Green Valley 0

Boys soccer

The Meadows 2, Sloan Canyon 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0

Chaparral 3, Sky Pointe 1

Durango 3, Las Vegas 0

Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 0

Legacy 3, Mojave 0

