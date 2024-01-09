Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

(Getty Images)

Monday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

Cordet Espinoza, Foothill: The freshman nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points in the Falcons’ 65-50 win over Valley.

Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The junior scored 28 points to help the Wildcats beat Sunrise Mountain 69-56.

Henry King, Canyon Springs: The junior scored 18 points as the Pioneers beat Cadence 64-42.

Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The junior poured in 41 points as the Rams cruised to a 105-46 win over Moapa Valley.

Kade Safadi, The Meadows: The senior had 33 points as the Mustangs rallied in the fourth quarter for a 62-60 win over Boulder City.

Girls basketball

Siara Bracey, Desert Pines: The senior posted 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as the Jaguars survived a fourth-quarter rally by Faith Lutheran to escape with a 40-39 win.

Satsuki Bradley, Liberty: The junior scored 21 points to lead the Patriots past Coronado 63-49.

Kenijae Cherry, Canyon Springs: The senior led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Pioneers defeated Mojave 57-23.

Victoria Rubio-White, Mater East: The junior logged 24 points in the Knights’ 55-11 victory over Cadence.

Demi Thompson, Democracy Prep: The senior scored 14 points as the Blue Knights cruised to a 72-23 victory over Las Vegas.

Flag football

Ari Easton, Virgin Valley: The junior had three interceptions – two for scores – and 10 tackles to help the Bulldogs cruise past Eldorado 55-0.

Karah Foss, Arbor View: The freshman completed 11 of 20 passes for 132 yards and two TDs to lead the Aggies to a 28-6 win over Sky Pointe.

Brooklin Hill, Desert Oasis: The senior scored on a 40-yard TD pass and a 40-yard interception return to help the Diamondbacks defeat Cimarron-Memorial 42-12.

Halley Redd, Basic: The senior completed 24 of 37 passes for 300 yards and six TDs as the Wolves rolled past Desert Pines 45-0.

Addison Stanton, Coronado: The senior had nine tackles to help the Cougars outlast Tech for an 18-14 victory.

Monday’s scores

Boys basketball

Canyon Springs 64, Cadence 42

Foothill 65, Valley 50

Las Vegas 69, Sunrise Mountain 56

Rancho 105, Moapa Valley 46

Somerset-Losee 71, Shadow Ridge 52

The Meadows 62, Boulder City 60

Girls basketball

Canyon Springs 57, Mojave 23

Democracy Prep 72, Las Vegas 23

Desert Pines 40, Faith Lutheran 39

Liberty 63, Coronado 49

Mater East 55, Cadence 11

Moapa Valley 66, Cristo Rey 8

Pahrump Valley 36, Coral Academy 34

The Meadows 43, Boulder City 38

Valley 57, Bonanza 14

Flag football

Arbor View 28, Sky Pointe 6

Basic 45, Desert Pines 0

Cadence 14, Amplus Academy 7

Coronado 18, Tech 14

Desert Oasis 42, Cimarron-Memorial 12

Doral Academy 32, Valley 6

Sunrise Mountain 15, Clark 0

Virgin Valley 55, Eldorado 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal