Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Monday’s top high school baseball, softball and volleyball performances:
Baseball
Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The senior tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out six, as the Mountain Lions topped Cimarron-Memorial 16-0.
Noel Bravo, Cheyenne: The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Desert Shields past Valley 15-5.
Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The sophomore allowed two hits in six innings to earn the victory for the Skyhawks in their 6-0 win over Legacy.
Justin Romero, Las Vegas: The sophomore had a double and two key RBIs as the Wildcats took an early lead and held off San Dieguito (Calif.) for a 4-3 tournament victory.
Tyler Straily, Foothill: The junior allowed two hits in four innings to lead the Falcons to a 3-0 tournament win over Hilltop (Calif.).
Softball
Nicole Carrasco, SLAM Nevada: The junior went 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Bulls cruised to a 16-0 win over Democracy Prep.
Gabrielle Clayton, Basic: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Wolves past Tech 5-2.
Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The sophomore collected three hits, a home run and nine RBIs in the Dragons’ 16-4 victory over Mojave.
Layla Stout, Rancho: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Rams beat Legacy 3-2.
Rebeca Venzor-Nuno, Centennial: The junior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Bulldogs rolled to a 14-0 win over Spring Valley.
Boys volleyball
Kapono Amor, Bonanza: The senior racked up 13 kills and nine digs to help the Bengals defeat Sunrise Mountain 26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12.
Travis Hess, Boulder City: The senior logged eight kills and seven blocks in the Eagles’ 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 win over Canyon Springs.
Tyler Paul, Durango: The senior had 40 assists and eight digs in the Trailblazers’ 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 loss to Mojave.
Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The junior finished with 22 assists and eight kills in the Cowboys’ 17-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13 win over Liberty.
Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley: The junior recorded 13 kills and 12 digs to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-6, 25-12, 25-18 victory over Mater East.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 7, Bishop O’Dowd 1
Boulder City 4, Mater East 0
Chaparral 7, Mojave 0
Cheyenne 15, Valley 5
Foothill 3, Hilltop (Calif.) 0
Las Vegas 4, San Dieguito (Calif.) 3
Morse (Calif.) 4, Durango 2
Shadow Ridge 17, Bonanza 2
Sierra Vista 16, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Silverado 6, Legacy 0
SLAM Nevada 13, Canyon Springs 3
Sunrise Mountain 4, Democracy Prep 3
The Meadows 7, Moapa Valley 5
Virgin Valley 14, Pahrump Valley 3
Western 3, Desert Pines 2
Williams (Ariz.) 6, Needles 5
Softball
Basic 5, Tech 2
Canyon Springs 29, Cheyenne 25
Centennial 14, Spring Valley 0
Cimarron-Memorial 15, Desert PInes 2
Desert Oasis 16, Chaparral 1
Doral Academy 16, Mojave 4
Durango 15, Cadence 7
Moapa Valley 30, The Meadows 9
Rancho 3, Legacy 2
SLAM Nevada 16, Democracy Prep 0
Virgin Valley 26, Valley 0
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Canyon Springs 0
Cadence 3, Cristo Rey 0
Chaparral 3, Liberty 2
Mojave 3, Durango 1
Tech 3, Doral Academy 1
Valley 3, Founders Academy 2
Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal