Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Oasis’ Akemi Higa

Desert Oasis flag football quarterback Akemi Higa accounted for 11 touchdowns in two wins last week to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) looks to gets through Shadow Ridge defenders Jaylani Palmer (12) and Daijah Harrison (2) during the first half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) is taken down after a long run by Shadow Ridge defender Jaylani Palmer (12) during the second half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) looks to pass during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs for yards pas Shadow Ridge defender Jimena Barraza (7) during the first half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis flag football quarterback Akemi Higa shined as a freshman last season, helping lead the Diamondbacks to the 4A state championship.

The sophomore is playing like one of the top QBs in the state again this year.

Higa threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-20 win at Moapa Valley on Jan 2. She added four touchdown passes and two rushing scores in a 48-6 win over Basic on Jan. 4. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“It helps to have a really good relationship with each other, and I think that really helped us,” Higa said.

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: What’s it like being on the same team as your twin sister (wide receiver/defensive back Akiko)?

Higa: That’s really special. It’s something not everyone can experience. We don’t have a normal bond because we’ve been practicing our whole life. We have that connection that makes us click, and I can’t imagine not playing with her.

NP: Do you listen to any music before a game?

Higa: I don’t listen to music. I can’t listen to music because my mind will only focus on the music and not anything around. But if other people were playing music, I would listen to it.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals?

Higa: I don’t really have any. I think of (every game) as the same thing I’ve always done. I’m comfortable around my position and in what I’m doing, and I don’t try to stress too much about the team we’re playing.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory of playing flag football thus far?

Higa: My favorite memory was probably winning state last season. Getting a gold medal with Team USA (with the 15-under team at the Junior International Cup) was big, but we had a bigger reason to win (the state title). We wanted it for our team, especially since we did it for (late teammate) Ashari (Hughes).

