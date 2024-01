No. 2 Palo Verde rolls past Centennial in flag football — PHOTOS

Palo Verde defeated Centennial in a flag football game Friday. Here are photos from the game.

Palo Verde quarterback Jordan Katz (6) looks to pass as Centennial defender Vari Rua (5) closes in for the flag during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial receiver Ana Cruz (33) has her flag pulled by Palo Verde Alexis Manzo (15) during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial receiver Sah'Reniti Blazio (20) has her flag pulled by Palo Verde defender Alexis Lunkwitz (82) during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde defender Madison Miller (28) and teammates break up a pass to Centennial receiver Ashlynn Jackson (11) during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Vanessa Bonney (8) is wrapped up by Centennial defender Carissa McWilliams (12) during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Olivia Perkins (25) is chased down by Centennial defender Carissa McWilliams (12) during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Olivia Perkins (25) has her jersey grabbed by Centennial defender Lyla Tuiaana (14) during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial receiver Ana Cruz (33) leaps to score a touchdown over Palo Verde defender Samantha Manzo (26) during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial receiver Sah'Reniti Blazio (20) elevates for a catch against Palo Verde defender Samantha Manzo (26) during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial receiver Kairi Tabunar (19) scores a touchdown against a Palo Verde defender during the second half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde quarterback Jordan Katz (6) talks to teammates during a timeout against Centennial during the second half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Vanessa Bonney (8) scores a touchdown as Centennial defender Alexis Pittman (21) misses her flag during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial receiver Kaylynn DeFeo (4) attempts a catch with Palo Verde defender Alexis Manzo (15) on her shoulder during the second half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Olivia Perkins (25) has her jersey grabbed by Centennial defender Lyla Tuiaana (14) during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial runner Dakota Washinton (23) is swarmed by Palo Verde defenders during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Samantha Manzo (26) has her flag pulled by Centennial defender Carissa McWilliams (12) during the second half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial runner Sorrell James (1) is pulled down by a Palo Verde defender during the second half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial (22) Palo Verde (82) during the second half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A blazing sunset is backdrop as Palo Verde drives against Centennial during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial receiver Sah'Reniti Blazio (20) makes a touchdown catch against Palo Verde during the first half of their NIAA flag football game on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 37-9 home victory over Centennial in a flag football game Friday night.

Palo Verde (13-2, 5-0 5A Southern League) next plays at No. 3 Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Centennial (6-10, 2-4) hosts Legacy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

