No. 2 Rancho defeats Canyon Springs in boys basketball — PHOTOS

R’Zha Whittle had a double-double to help Rancho to a home victory over Canyon Springs in a boys basketball game. Here are photos from the game.

Rancho guard Jordan Childress (3) swats down a shot by Canyon Spring guard Henry King (14) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Jailen Childress (1) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Caleb Roston (14) drives up the court against Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle prepares to block a shot by Canyon Springs guard Emanuel Custard (3) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho’s Jakoi Lide (2) and Caleb Roston (14) celebrate during the final seconds as they win a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) drives toward the hoop against Canyon Springs guard Henry King (14) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho’s Jordan Childress smiles as his team wins a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle (35) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho cheerleaders perform during the first half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Giada Thorns (2), center, watches her older sister perform on Canyon Springs’ cheerleading team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Rancho at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Jordan Childress (3) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Ma’Aqwavious Macklin (13) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho head coach Kei Childress shouts from the sidelines during the second half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canyon Springs guard Emanuel Custard passes while Rancho guard Ahmad Koroma (13) catches up to him during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canyon Springs head coach Freddie Banks speaks to his team during a timeout in the second half of a high school basketball game against Rancho at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Caleb Roston shoots a layup over Canyon Springs during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) drives pass Canyon Springs guard Wanje Haywood (10) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho fans cheer for guard Jakoi Lide after he scored his thousandth point during the second half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Jordan Childress (3) drives up the court against Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) Rduring the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Henry King (14) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) slaps hands with guard Ricardo Rodriguez as he is announce in the starting lineup before a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canyon Springs’ cheerleaders pump up their team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Rancho at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) shoots against Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle (35) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho’s bench celebrates after their team scored during the second half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece embraces Rancho guard Caleb Roston (14) after Rancho won their high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

R’Zha Whittle scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as Rancho, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, defeated Canyon Springs 65-47 in a home boys basketball game Friday night.

Jordan Childress added 16 points for the Rams (17-3, 5-1 4A Lake League).

Rancho next plays Sierra Vista at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Big City Showdown at Coronado, and Canyon Springs (9-11, 3-3) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

