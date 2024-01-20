49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 2 Rancho defeats Canyon Springs in boys basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 9:48 pm
 
Rancho guard Jordan Childress (3) swats down a shot by Canyon Spring guard Henry King (14) duri ...
Rancho guard Jordan Childress (3) swats down a shot by Canyon Spring guard Henry King (14) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho guard Jailen Childress (1) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a high sch ...
Rancho guard Jailen Childress (1) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho guard Caleb Roston (14) drives up the court against Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2 ...
Rancho guard Caleb Roston (14) drives up the court against Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle prepares to block a shot by Canyon Springs guard Emanuel Cu ...
Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle prepares to block a shot by Canyon Springs guard Emanuel Custard (3) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho’s Jakoi Lide (2) and Caleb Roston (14) celebrate during the final seconds as they ...
Rancho’s Jakoi Lide (2) and Caleb Roston (14) celebrate during the final seconds as they win a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) drives toward the hoop against Canyon Springs guard Henry King (14) ...
Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) drives toward the hoop against Canyon Springs guard Henry King (14) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho’s Jordan Childress smiles as his team wins a high school basketball game against ...
Rancho’s Jordan Childress smiles as his team wins a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle (35) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) d ...
Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle (35) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho cheerleaders perform during the first half of a high school basketball game against Cany ...
Rancho cheerleaders perform during the first half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Giada Thorns (2), center, watches her older sister perform on Canyon Springs’ cheerleadi ...
Giada Thorns (2), center, watches her older sister perform on Canyon Springs’ cheerleading team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Rancho at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho guard Jordan Childress (3) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Ma’Aqwavious Mackl ...
Rancho guard Jordan Childress (3) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Ma’Aqwavious Macklin (13) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho head coach Kei Childress shouts from the sidelines during the second half of a high scho ...
Rancho head coach Kei Childress shouts from the sidelines during the second half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canyon Springs guard Emanuel Custard passes while Rancho guard Ahmad Koroma (13) catches up to ...
Canyon Springs guard Emanuel Custard passes while Rancho guard Ahmad Koroma (13) catches up to him during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canyon Springs head coach Freddie Banks speaks to his team during a timeout in the second half ...
Canyon Springs head coach Freddie Banks speaks to his team during a timeout in the second half of a high school basketball game against Rancho at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho guard Caleb Roston shoots a layup over Canyon Springs during the first half of a high sc ...
Rancho guard Caleb Roston shoots a layup over Canyon Springs during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) drives pass Canyon Springs guard Wanje Haywood (10) during the firs ...
Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) drives pass Canyon Springs guard Wanje Haywood (10) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho fans cheer for guard Jakoi Lide after he scored his thousandth point during the second h ...
Rancho fans cheer for guard Jakoi Lide after he scored his thousandth point during the second half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho guard Jordan Childress (3) drives up the court against Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece ...
Rancho guard Jordan Childress (3) drives up the court against Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) Rduring the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Henry King (14) during the firs ...
Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Henry King (14) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) slaps hands with guard Ricardo Rodriguez as he is announce in the s ...
Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) slaps hands with guard Ricardo Rodriguez as he is announce in the starting lineup before a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canyon Springs’ cheerleaders pump up their team during the second half of a high school ...
Canyon Springs’ cheerleaders pump up their team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Rancho at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) shoots against Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle (35) d ...
Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece (2) shoots against Rancho forward R’Zha Whittle (35) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rancho’s bench celebrates after their team scored during the second half of a high schoo ...
Rancho’s bench celebrates after their team scored during the second half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece embraces Rancho guard Caleb Roston (14) after Rancho won thei ...
Canyon Springs guard Melvin Reece embraces Rancho guard Caleb Roston (14) after Rancho won their high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

R’Zha Whittle scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as Rancho, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, defeated Canyon Springs 65-47 in a home boys basketball game Friday night.

Jordan Childress added 16 points for the Rams (17-3, 5-1 4A Lake League).

Rancho next plays Sierra Vista at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Big City Showdown at Coronado, and Canyon Springs (9-11, 3-3) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
‘It hurts’: Democracy Prep girls play on with high school closing
‘It hurts’: Democracy Prep girls play on with high school closing
2
3 high school basketball games to watch at the Big City Showdown
3 high school basketball games to watch at the Big City Showdown
3
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
4
Who has the most prep basketball state titles in Nevada?
Who has the most prep basketball state titles in Nevada?
5
Centennial girls roll to victory, but not satisfied — PHOTOS
Centennial girls roll to victory, but not satisfied — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Desert Pines defeats Spring Valley in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Desert Pines defeats Spring Valley in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Prep rankings: No. 1 teams stand tall with big week ahead
Prep rankings: No. 1 teams stand tall with big week ahead
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s Zacarrion Jackson
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s Zacarrion Jackson
No. 4 Coronado fends off No. 5 Mojave in boys basketball — PHOTOS
No. 4 Coronado fends off No. 5 Mojave in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Who has the most prep basketball state titles in Nevada?
Who has the most prep basketball state titles in Nevada?
3 high school basketball games to watch at the Big City Showdown
3 high school basketball games to watch at the Big City Showdown