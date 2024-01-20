No. 2 Rancho defeats Canyon Springs in boys basketball — PHOTOS
R’Zha Whittle had a double-double to help Rancho to a home victory over Canyon Springs in a boys basketball game. Here are photos from the game.
R’Zha Whittle scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as Rancho, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, defeated Canyon Springs 65-47 in a home boys basketball game Friday night.
Jordan Childress added 16 points for the Rams (17-3, 5-1 4A Lake League).
Rancho next plays Sierra Vista at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Big City Showdown at Coronado, and Canyon Springs (9-11, 3-3) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.