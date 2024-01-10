33°F
No. 4 Desert Oasis fends off Las Vegas High in flag football — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2024 - 11:29 pm
 
Desert Oasis’ Fatima Topete (50) sacks Las Vegas quarterback Sarah Pasquali (6) second h ...
Desert Oasis’ Fatima Topete (50) sacks Las Vegas quarterback Sarah Pasquali (6) second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (13) runs against Las Vegas second half of a flag football ga ...
Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (13) runs against Las Vegas second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis’ Brooklin Hill (10) brings in a touchdown pass in front of Las Vegas&#x2019 ...
Desert Oasis’ Brooklin Hill (10) brings in a touchdown pass in front of Las Vegas’ Kiyana Rodriguez-Oceguera (27) in the first half of their flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas’ Antonia Woods (5) reaches for a pass against Desert Oasis in the first half o ...
Las Vegas’ Antonia Woods (5) reaches for a pass against Desert Oasis in the first half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis’ Akiko Higa (29) brings in a touchdown pass against Las Vegas second half o ...
Desert Oasis’ Akiko Higa (29) brings in a touchdown pass against Las Vegas second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas quarterback Sarah Pasquali (6) runs the ball against Desert Oasis second half of a fl ...
Las Vegas quarterback Sarah Pasquali (6) runs the ball against Desert Oasis second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) scores against Las Vegas second half of a flag football ...
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) scores against Las Vegas second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs the ball against Las Vegas in the second half of a ...
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs the ball against Las Vegas in the second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (13) runs the ball against Las Vegas in the second half of a ...
Desert Oasis’ Erica Moreno (13) runs the ball against Las Vegas in the second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas’ Antonia Woods (5) runs the ball against Desert Oasis in the second half of a ...
Las Vegas’ Antonia Woods (5) runs the ball against Desert Oasis in the second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas’ Antonia Woods (5) runs past Desert Oasis defender Brooklin Hill (10) in the s ...
Las Vegas’ Antonia Woods (5) runs past Desert Oasis defender Brooklin Hill (10) in the second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas High School quarterback Sarah Pasquali (6) runs past Desert Oasis defender Brooklin H ...
Las Vegas High School quarterback Sarah Pasquali (6) runs past Desert Oasis defender Brooklin Hill (10) in the second half of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas’ Antonia Woods (5) runs the ball against Desert Oasis in the second quarter of ...
Las Vegas’ Antonia Woods (5) runs the ball against Desert Oasis in the second quarter of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas’ Kellsie Littlewood (8) runs the ball after intercepting a Desert Oasis pass i ...
Las Vegas’ Kellsie Littlewood (8) runs the ball after intercepting a Desert Oasis pass in the first quarter of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas’ Kellsie Littlewood (8) intercepts a pass intended for Desert Oasis’ An ...
Las Vegas’ Kellsie Littlewood (8) intercepts a pass intended for Desert Oasis’ Aniyah I'i (11) in the first quarter of a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs past Las Vegas defender Lauren Jirah Dayag (9) in ...
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs past Las Vegas defender Lauren Jirah Dayag (9) in the first quarter of their flag football game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis players honor fallen teammate Ashari Hughes, 16, before their game against Las Veg ...
Desert Oasis players honor fallen teammate Ashari Hughes, 16, before their game against Las Vegas High School at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Hughes died last year after suffering a medical emergency at a flag football game last year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis players honor fallen teammate Ashari Hughes, 16, before their game against Las Veg ...
Desert Oasis players honor fallen teammate Ashari Hughes, 16, before their game against Las Vegas High School at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Hughes died last year after suffering a medical emergency at a flag football game last year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Desert Oasis players honor fallen teammate Ashari Hughes, 16, before their game against Las Veg ...
Desert Oasis players honor fallen teammate Ashari Hughes, 16, before their game against Las Vegas High School at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Hughes died last year after suffering a medical emergency at a flag football game last year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Desert Oasis, ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 26-24 home victory over Las Vegas High in a flag football game Tuesday night.

Desert Oasis (15-3, 3-1 5A Southern League) next plays at Green Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Las Vegas (9-6, 2-3) plays at Mater East at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

