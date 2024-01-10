No. 4 Desert Oasis fends off Las Vegas High in flag football — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis claimed a home win over Las Vegas High in a flag football game. Here are photos from the game.
Desert Oasis, ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 26-24 home victory over Las Vegas High in a flag football game Tuesday night.
Desert Oasis (15-3, 3-1 5A Southern League) next plays at Green Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Las Vegas (9-6, 2-3) plays at Mater East at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
