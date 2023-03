Basic High's Tate Southisene is tagged out by Faith Lutheran's George Holt (15) at second during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Faith Lutheran's George Holt (15) looks away as Basic High's Ty Southisene reacts at second after hitting a double during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Faith Lutheran's Brandon Swanson (7) slides but out at second by Basic High's Lyndon Lee during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Faith Lutheran's LJ Mercurius delivers against Basic High during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Faith Lutheran's Dylan Swanson makes contact against Basic High's pitcher Tee Southisene during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Basic High's Tee Southisene is unable to force Faith Lutheran's Dylan Swanson out at first during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Basic High's Cooper Sheff reacts after he forced Faith Lutheran's Caden Richards out at first during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Faith Lutheran's Lucas Sideco jumps over the fence to catch a homer hit by Basic High's Tate Southisene during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Basic High's Cooper Sheff reacts after hitting a double against Faith Lutheran during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Basic High's Tee Southisene delivers against Faith Lutheran during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Faith Lutheran's Jordan Watkins delivers against Basic High during their Class 5A baseball tournament game at Basic High School, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Basic hosted Faith Lutheran in a high school baseball game Monday. Basic won 7-1.

Tee Southisene threw 6⅔ innings and allowed one earned run for the Wolves (2-0).

Basic hosts Arbor View at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Faith Lutheran (0-2) hosts Coronado Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

