Basic’s Ty Southisene (3) slides safely into second base while Centennial’s Rick Kurosawa, left, reaches to catch during a high school baseball game at Basic High School on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic’s Chase Ditmar (77) swings before hitting a home run during a high school baseball game against Centennial at Basic High School on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic celebrates a win against Centennial in a high school baseball game at Basic High School on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic hosted Centennial in a Class 5A baseball game Wednesday. Basic won 6-5.

Basic will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Thursday when it travels to Arbor View. Centennial travels to Rancho at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

