Basic rolls past Faith Lutheran in 5A Southern Region baseball — PHOTOS

Chase Ditmar hit a grand slam and Mason Neville a three-run homer to spark Basic past Faith Lutheran in the Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament.

Mason Neville hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Chase Ditmar followed with a grand slam in the sixth to lead Basic to a 9-2 win over Faith Lutheran on Tuesday in a winner’s bracket game of the Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament.

Aaron Rubio fired a complete-game five-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks for Basic. Miller Durham went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Faith Lutheran.

Basic, the Desert League champion, moves to 2-0 in the tournament and will host Mountain League champion Bishop Gorman in a winner’s bracket game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1M Bishop Gorman 13, No. 2D Palo Verde 3 (5) — At Bishop Gorman, Gunnar Myro homered, and Justin Crawford, Maddox Riske and Demitri Diamant drove in three runs apiece to lift the Gaels to 2-0 in the tournament.

Riske was 4-for-4 with two doubles, and Crawford was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Tyler Avery allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out three in a complete-game effort.

Jason Schaaf homered and Kaiden Smacka had two doubles in three at-bats for Palo Verde.

No. 3D Centennial 16, No. 4M Desert Oasis 6 (5) — At Centennial, Cooper Brown and Logan Cockrill had three RBIs apiece, and the Bulldogs scored nine runs in the first inning to eliminate the Diamondbacks.

Elijah Hilliard was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Gavin Mansell was 2-for-3 with a double for Desert Oasis. The Diamondbacks were the last team to win a state championship at the highest level of competition in 2019.

Liberty 2, Coronado 1 — At Liberty, Phillip Shamburger yielded one run on six hits and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings to get the win, as the Patriots eliminated the Cougars.

Brett Matson provided the go-ahead single in the bottom of the fifth and added an RBI single in the first inning in a 3-for-3 day. Konner Brown also had three hits, and Logan Meusy went 2-for 2 with a double to lead the Patriots.

Preston Joncich had two hits for the Cougars.

Class 3A

Desert League champion Virgin Valley defeated Pahrump Valley 8-7 in nine innings, and Moapa Valley went on the road and beat Mountain League champion Boulder City 5-2 on Tuesday.

Moapa Valley will play at Virgin Valley in a winner’s bracket game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Clark scored 12 runs in the sixth inning to rally past Western 14-8, and SLAM Nevada scored four runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings to beat Eldorado 8-5 in elimination games.

Softball

Class 5A

No. 3D Centennial 7, No. 1D Green Valley 4 — At Green Valley, Madison Lucero drove in Juliana Bosco with the go-ahead run, part of a seven-run seventh inning for the Bulldogs as they stunned the Gators.

Jordyn Ramos was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Amanda Campos-Colon was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Centennial. Rustie Riley homered for Green Valley, which was outhit 13-5. Centennial moves to 2-0 in the tournament and will play at Faith Lutheran at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 2D Faith Lutheran 5, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 3 — At Shadow Ridge, Ava Walker threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on six hits and striking out four to keep the Crusaders in the winner’s bracket.

McKenna Young supplied the offense for Faith Lutheran by going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Josslin Law had a double in three at-bats, and Kailey Alas was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Shadow Ridge.

No. 2M Arbor View 6, No. 4M Liberty 1 — At Arbor View, Trinity Brandon homered, tripled and drove in four runs, and Micaela Resler was 3-for-4 as the Aggies eliminated the Patriots.

Jill Colgan allowed one earned run on seven hits in a complete game for Arbor View. Morgyn Vesco and Jaydah Chun had two hits apiece for Liberty.

No. 4D Coronado 8, No. 3M Palo Verde 7 — At Palo Verde, Coronado rallied from a 7-0 deficit to eliminate the Panthers.

Palo Verde scored four runs in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth, but Coronado rallied with one in the fifth, five in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Class 3A

Riley Price homered, drove in four runs and threw a three-inning no-hitter as Desert League champion Virgin Valley beat Pahrump Valley 15-0 in three innings.

Mountain League champion Boulder City edged Moapa Valley 3-2. Virgin Valley will host Boulder City in the winner’s bracket at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

SLAM Nevada whipped Sunrise Mountain 18-3 in three innings, and Clark scored 10 runs in the first to beat Desert Pines 20-10 in five innings.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.