Centennial hosts Sierra Vista in baseball — PHOTOS

Centennial hosted Sierra Vista in a baseball game Tuesday as part of the Blazer Spring Bash tournament. Centennial won 11-7.

Centennial’s Rick Kurosawa (2) drives a ball to left field during a boys high school baseball game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Mikey Clark (14) tags out Centennial’s Alex Rhynes (6) during a boys high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Centennial teammates celebrate with Alex Rhynes (6) after Rhynes scored during a boys high school baseball game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Jakob Alvarez (27) dives for a ball during a boys high school baseball game against Centennial on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s J.T. Starkus pitches during a boys high school baseball game against Centennial on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Trevor Wallin (23) beats Centennial’s Alex Rhynes (6) to home plate during a boys high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s J.T. Starkus (9) celebrates after hitting a home run during a boys high school baseball game against Centennial on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Alex Guevara (8) tags out Centennial’s Rick Kurosawa (2) on a delayed steal during a boys high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Nick Torres (6) pitches during a boys high school baseball game against Centennial on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Centennial’s Joel Calderin (7) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during a boys high school baseball game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Centennial’s Rick Kurosawa (2) throws out a runner during a boys high school baseball game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Alex Guevara (8) is picked off at first base during a boys high school baseball game against Centennial on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Centennial’s Logan Smith (44) shares a laugh with an umpire (out of frame) during a boys high school baseball game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Centennial’s Joel Calderin (7) is hit by a pitch during a boys high school baseball game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s J.T. Starkus (9) celebrates with teammate Mikey Clark (14) after hitting a home run during a boys high school baseball game against Centennial on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Centennial’s Randy Dobar (14) tries to track down a fly ball during a boys high school baseball game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Centennial’s Jordan Boman (42) pitches during a boys high school baseball game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Both teams will conclude play in the tournament Wednesday. Sierra Vista will meet Nogales (Arizona) at 3 p.m., and Centennial will host Silverado at 8 p.m.

