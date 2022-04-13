Centennial hosts Sierra Vista in baseball — PHOTOS
Centennial hosted Sierra Vista in a baseball game as part of the Blazer Spring Bash tournament Tuesday afternoon. Centennial won 11-7.
Both teams will conclude play in the tournament Wednesday. Sierra Vista will meet Nogales (Arizona) at 3 p.m., and Centennial will host Silverado at 8 p.m.
