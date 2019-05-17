Class 4A: Desert Oasis rallies to earn spot in final

The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and defeated Reno 8-6 on Thursday in the winners bracket final at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Desert Oasis players congratulate Parker Schmidt (4), center, on another run against Reno during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis pitcher Campbell Holt (15) winds up for a Reno batter during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ Josh Sharman (11) makes a sliding catch versus Reno during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ Zac Czerniawski (8) connects on a pitch from Reno during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno’s Skylar Hales (24) scurries safely back to first base after a bad throw to Desert Oasis’ Jacob Walsh (21) during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ players come together on the mound with their coach versus Reno during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis pitcher Campbell Holt (15) throws to a Reno batter during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno’s Skylar Hales (24) just beats the tag at home plate by Desert Oasis catcher Parker Schmidt (4) during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ Jacob Walsh (21) gets the ball late as Reno’s Ryan Hess (23) hustles to first base during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ Jacob Walsh (21) scores as Reno catcher Lane Oliphant (28) waits for the throw during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis players celebrate another run over Reno during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ Zac Czerniawski (8) tags out Reno’s Gunner Gouldsmith (8) attempting to steal send base during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno pitcher Toray Felix (31) fires another throw to a Desert Oasis batter during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis Colby Smith (10) tags out Reno’s Garrett Damico (3) at second base during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis catcher Parker Schmidt (4) waits for a late throw as Reno’s Garrett Damico (3) scores during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno batter Gunner Gouldsmith has his shadow cast on the infield as he faces a Desert Oasis pitcher during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno head coach Pete Savage counsels his infielders versus Desert Oasis during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reno’s Ryan Hess (23) attempts a tag on Desert Oasis runner Josh Sharman (11) but will bobble the ball during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ Colton Zobrist (7) slides in safely for another run over Reno during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ Aaron Roberts (25) eyes a pitch from Reno during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ Parker Schmidt (4) celebrates another run over Reno during their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arbor View players share some laughs in the stands before their game versus Las Vegas during their Class 4A state baseball tournament games at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis’ Aaron Roberts (25) makes the final out at first base over Reno’s Skylar Hales (24) ending their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 8-6 following their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 8-6 following their Class 4A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trailing by three runs after two innings in Thursday’s winners bracket final, Desert Oasis looked liked a team making its first appearance in the Class 4A state baseball tournament.

But then the Diamondbacks played like a team more than used to shining in big moments.

They rallied with three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and defeated Reno 8-6 at Las Vegas Ballpark to make the state final.

Desert Oasis (33-7) will play either Reno (30-6) or Las Vegas (30-10) for the championship at 4 p.m. Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark. If the Diamondbacks lose, there will be a winner-take-all game at 7.

“We never really worry when we’re down,” said Desert Oasis catcher Parker Schmidt, who went 1-for-5 with three RBIs and a run. “We don’t panic because we know we can hit. We just kept with it and got the big hits in the end.”

Desert Oasis coach Paul Buboltz said he hasn’t decided on his starting pitcher for the title game. He has excellent options in right-handers DJ Jefferson (3-2, 3.39 ERA) and Aaron Roberts (6-1, 1.84).

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that are pretty good out there on the mound, so we’ve got some guys to choose from,” Buboltz said.

The Diamondbacks almost put themselves in a situation that would have tested their pitching depth. If they had lost to Reno, they would have had to win three consecutive games Friday to capture the title.

Reno took a 4-1 lead in the second inning on RBI hits from Garret Damico, Gunner Gouldsmith and Caden Grogan and a run on a fielder’s choice. The Huskies took a 5-3 lead into the sixth.

Desert Oasis had the bottom of its order coming up, but finding weak spots in its lineup is not easy. Those bottom three batters finished 5-for-6 with an RBI and four runs.

Josh Sharman and Colton Zobrist led off with singles, and Jordan DeMarce sacrificed them into scoring position.

“The 7-8-9 guys for us today were huge,” Buboltz said.

Schmidt then delivered a two-run single to tie the game.

“They were pounding curveballs, so I sat back on one and drove it up the middle,” Schmidt said.

Colby Smith followed with a run-scoring double to put the Diamondbacks ahead for good.

“I was just doing what I could to get on base and do what I could to score that run,” said Smith, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run. “That was big.”

Playing in the state tournament is a new experience for Desert Oasis, but a good chunk of the players know what it’s like to be in pressure games. Many played on last year’s American Legion World Series runner-up team.

They won’t be satisfied with second place Friday.

The Diamondbacks are in the championship game, and they want to make the most of it.

“It means everything,” Smith said. “It’s so fun, and it’s exciting to have this opportunity to make school history.”

Las Vegas 5, Arbor View 4 — Oliver Haro-Reyes’ two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning plated Leonel Anaya with the winning run as the Wildcats rallied by the Aggies in the losers’ bracket semifinal.

Las Vegas trailed 4-2 before scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

Reyes and Joel Lindahl each went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Las Vegas (30-10), which will face Reno at 1 p.m. Friday.

Payton Brooks was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Niles Scafati-Boyce was 2-for-3 for Arbor View (26-13).

Las Vegas 14, Bishop Manogue 6 — Daniel Jimenez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to help the Wildcats rally from a 5-0 second-inning deficit to beat the Miners (23-14) in an elimination game.

Nathan Freimuth was 3-for-3 with a triple and a double, and Haro-Reyes was 3-for-3 with a double for Las Vegas. Layne Adaro was 3-for-5 with a double, and Jose Martinez was 3-for-4 for Las Vegas.

Arbor View 2, Basic 1 — Jesse Pierce tossed a two-hitter and struck out six to help the Aggies eliminate the Wolves.

Garrett Cutting went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Arbor View, and teammate Nick Cornman was 2-for-3.

John Howard Bobo went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Basic (29-8-1).

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.