Coronado holds off Cimarron-Memorial in baseball — PHOTOS

Coronado defeated Cimarron-Memorial in a high school baseball game Thursday. Here are photos from the game.

Coronado cheers after their Caden Hunt hit a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado first baseman Noah Wong lunges to make the ccatch for an out during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Louis Dion bats against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado pitcher Brigham Bleazard throws to Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Caden Hunt rounds third base to scored an RBI during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Jaryn McLaughlin jumps to catch for an out during a high school baseball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial first baseman Samuel Ponce (24) reaches to catch while Coronado’s Nick Morrison (16) makes it safely to first base during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Travis DeMuth bats against Coronado during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Louis Dion jumps but fumbles a catch during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial pitcher Phil Abbott slides into second base while Coronado’s Louis Dion attempts to out him during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Andrew Overland (13) celebrates as he makes it to home plate after hitting a homer during a high school baseball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Brayan Sanchez reacts after hitting a double during a high school baseball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Phil Abbott throws to Coronado during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Ty Phillips bunts against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial first baseman Samuel Ponce (24) reaches to catch while Coronado’s Nick Morrison (16) runs through first base during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. The play was called as an out. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Evan Festa celebrates after hitting a double that scored an RBI during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Noah Wong, center, and Nick Morrison (16) congratulate their teammate Evan Festa (1) after he hit a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Andrew Overland (13) bats while Coronado catcher AJ Stalteri reaches for the ball during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Michael Cortez pitches to Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s AJ Victoravich (15) throws to the infield while fellow outfielder Ty Phillips (18) watches during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial’s Jaryn McLaughlin slides into third base while Coronado’s Louis Dion anticipates the ball during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Kaiden Hernandez bats against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Caden Hunt rounds third base after hitting a homer during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Evan Festa bumps fists with head coach Garrett Smith after hitting a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s AJ Victoravich prepares to catch for the final out of a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado held off Cimarron-Memorial for a 9-7 home win in a high school baseball game Thursday.

Evan Festa went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Cougars (17-5, 5-0 Class 5A Desert League), who have won nine straight games. Travis DeMuth, Brayan Sanchez and Arturo Flores each had two RBIs for the Spartans.

Coronado plays at Palo Verde at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Cimarron-Memorial (10-10, 1-5) hosts Faith Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.