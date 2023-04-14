68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Baseball

Coronado holds off Cimarron-Memorial in baseball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 8:31 pm
 
Coronado cheers after their Caden Hunt hit a home run during a high school baseball game agains ...
Coronado cheers after their Caden Hunt hit a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado first baseman Noah Wong lunges to make the ccatch for an out during a high school base ...
Coronado first baseman Noah Wong lunges to make the ccatch for an out during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Louis Dion bats against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game ...
Coronado’s Louis Dion bats against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado pitcher Brigham Bleazard throws to Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball gam ...
Coronado pitcher Brigham Bleazard throws to Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Caden Hunt rounds third base to scored an RBI during a high school baseball g ...
Coronado’s Caden Hunt rounds third base to scored an RBI during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial’s Jaryn McLaughlin jumps to catch for an out during a high school base ...
Cimarron-Memorial’s Jaryn McLaughlin jumps to catch for an out during a high school baseball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial first baseman Samuel Ponce (24) reaches to catch while Coronado’s Nick ...
Cimarron-Memorial first baseman Samuel Ponce (24) reaches to catch while Coronado’s Nick Morrison (16) makes it safely to first base during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial’s Travis DeMuth bats against Coronado during a high school baseball ga ...
Cimarron-Memorial’s Travis DeMuth bats against Coronado during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Louis Dion jumps but fumbles a catch during a high school baseball game again ...
Coronado’s Louis Dion jumps but fumbles a catch during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial pitcher Phil Abbott slides into second base while Coronado’s Louis Dio ...
Cimarron-Memorial pitcher Phil Abbott slides into second base while Coronado’s Louis Dion attempts to out him during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial’s Andrew Overland (13) celebrates as he makes it to home plate after h ...
Cimarron-Memorial’s Andrew Overland (13) celebrates as he makes it to home plate after hitting a homer during a high school baseball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial’s Brayan Sanchez reacts after hitting a double during a high school ba ...
Cimarron-Memorial’s Brayan Sanchez reacts after hitting a double during a high school baseball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial’s Phil Abbott throws to Coronado during a high school baseball game at ...
Cimarron-Memorial’s Phil Abbott throws to Coronado during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Ty Phillips bunts against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball gam ...
Coronado’s Ty Phillips bunts against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial first baseman Samuel Ponce (24) reaches to catch while Coronado’s Nick ...
Cimarron-Memorial first baseman Samuel Ponce (24) reaches to catch while Coronado’s Nick Morrison (16) runs through first base during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. The play was called as an out. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Evan Festa celebrates after hitting a double that scored an RBI during a high ...
Coronado’s Evan Festa celebrates after hitting a double that scored an RBI during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Noah Wong, center, and Nick Morrison (16) congratulate their teammate Evan Fe ...
Coronado’s Noah Wong, center, and Nick Morrison (16) congratulate their teammate Evan Festa (1) after he hit a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial’s Andrew Overland (13) bats while Coronado catcher AJ Stalteri reaches ...
Cimarron-Memorial’s Andrew Overland (13) bats while Coronado catcher AJ Stalteri reaches for the ball during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Michael Cortez pitches to Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball gam ...
Coronado’s Michael Cortez pitches to Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s AJ Victoravich (15) throws to the infield while fellow outfielder Ty Phillips (18) ...
Coronado’s AJ Victoravich (15) throws to the infield while fellow outfielder Ty Phillips (18) watches during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cimarron-Memorial’s Jaryn McLaughlin slides into third base while Coronado’s Loui ...
Cimarron-Memorial’s Jaryn McLaughlin slides into third base while Coronado’s Louis Dion anticipates the ball during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Kaiden Hernandez bats against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball ...
Coronado’s Kaiden Hernandez bats against Cimarron-Memorial during a high school baseball game at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Caden Hunt rounds third base after hitting a homer during a high school baseb ...
Coronado’s Caden Hunt rounds third base after hitting a homer during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Evan Festa bumps fists with head coach Garrett Smith after hitting a home run duri ...
Coronado’s Evan Festa bumps fists with head coach Garrett Smith after hitting a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s AJ Victoravich prepares to catch for the final out of a high school baseball ...
Coronado’s AJ Victoravich prepares to catch for the final out of a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado held off Cimarron-Memorial for a 9-7 home win in a high school baseball game Thursday.

Evan Festa went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Cougars (17-5, 5-0 Class 5A Desert League), who have won nine straight games. Travis DeMuth, Brayan Sanchez and Arturo Flores each had two RBIs for the Spartans.

Coronado plays at Palo Verde at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Cimarron-Memorial (10-10, 1-5) hosts Faith Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
2 proposed bills could impact Nevada high school sports
2 proposed bills could impact Nevada high school sports
2
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
3
Green Valley defeats Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS
Green Valley defeats Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS
4
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings: New No. 1 in 5A baseball
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings: New No. 1 in 5A baseball
5
High school basketball coaches in favor of adding shot clock
High school basketball coaches in favor of adding shot clock
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Cimarron-Memorial cruises past Spring Valley in softball — PHOTOS
Cimarron-Memorial cruises past Spring Valley in softball — PHOTOS
Green Valley defeats Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS
Green Valley defeats Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS
Centennial cruises past Desert Oasis in softball — PHOTOS
Centennial cruises past Desert Oasis in softball — PHOTOS
Coronado blanks Faith Lutheran in softball — PHOTOS
Coronado blanks Faith Lutheran in softball — PHOTOS
Boulder City fends off Spring Valley in baseball — PHOTOS
Boulder City fends off Spring Valley in baseball — PHOTOS
Eldorado rolls past Desert Pines in softball — PHOTOS
Eldorado rolls past Desert Pines in softball — PHOTOS