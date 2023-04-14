Coronado holds off Cimarron-Memorial in baseball — PHOTOS
Coronado defeated Cimarron-Memorial in a high school baseball game Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado held off Cimarron-Memorial for a 9-7 home win in a high school baseball game Thursday.
Evan Festa went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Cougars (17-5, 5-0 Class 5A Desert League), who have won nine straight games. Travis DeMuth, Brayan Sanchez and Arturo Flores each had two RBIs for the Spartans.
Coronado plays at Palo Verde at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Cimarron-Memorial (10-10, 1-5) hosts Faith Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
