Baseball

Desert Classic: Bishop Gorman squeezes past Bellflower

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2019 - 9:48 pm
 

Noah Gulley scored the go-ahead run on a squeeze bunt with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday to help Bishop Gorman’s baseball team to a 3-1 home win over Bellflower (Calif.) in the Bishop Gorman Desert Classic.

Gulley reached on an error and advanced to third on a second error to start the bottom of the sixth. After a fly out, Julian Herrera bunted back to the pitcher, but Gulley beat the throw home to give the Gaels a 2-1 lead.

Carson Wells added an RBI double later in the inning for Gorman.

Demitri Diamant was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Gaels.

Centennial 13, Lone Peak (Utah) 7 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Travis Rice was 3-for-3 with a double, four runs and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs top the Knights.

Austin Kryszczuk was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and four RBIs, and Anthony Martinez was 2-for-3 with two runs for Centennial.

Chase Comer was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for Lone Peak.

Basic 6, Brighton (Utah) 1 — At Basic, Dalton Miller went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs to help the Wolves top the Bengals.

John Howard Bobo was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, and winning pitcher Hunter Katschke was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Basic.

Katschke and Kai Symonds combined on a seven-hitter for the Wolves.

Liberty 5, Trinity (Fla.) 5 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Dylan San Nicolas was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Patriots earned a tie against the Conquerors.

Kaeden Camat-Toki went 2-for-3, and Ethan Safier was 2-for-4 for Liberty, which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-0 lead.

James Katona and Logan Meusy each went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Patriots.

Davis (Utah) 10, Durango 9 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, the Darts scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Trailblazers.

Irvin Weems was 1-for-1 with a double, four runs and two RBIs for Durango, which scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game.

Adrian Oles was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Trailblazers.

Ventura (Calif.) 5, Legacy 1 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Josiah Sanders was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and the Cougars scored all of their runs in the third inning to defeat the Longhorns.

Logan Berrier was 2-for-3 with a double and a run for Legacy.

Berrier allowed five hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game effort for the Longhorns.

2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
By Mark Anderson / RJ

The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thinkstock
Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
RJ

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.