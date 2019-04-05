Desert Classic: Bishop Gorman squeezes past Bellflower

Noah Gulley scored the go-ahead run on a squeeze bunt with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday to help Bishop Gorman’s baseball team to a 3-1 home win over Bellflower (Calif.) in the Bishop Gorman Desert Classic.

Thinkstock

Noah Gulley scored the go-ahead run on a squeeze bunt with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday to help Bishop Gorman’s baseball team to a 3-1 home win over Bellflower (Calif.) in the Bishop Gorman Desert Classic.

Gulley reached on an error and advanced to third on a second error to start the bottom of the sixth. After a fly out, Julian Herrera bunted back to the pitcher, but Gulley beat the throw home to give the Gaels a 2-1 lead.

Carson Wells added an RBI double later in the inning for Gorman.

Demitri Diamant was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Gaels.

Centennial 13, Lone Peak (Utah) 7 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Travis Rice was 3-for-3 with a double, four runs and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs top the Knights.

Austin Kryszczuk was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and four RBIs, and Anthony Martinez was 2-for-3 with two runs for Centennial.

Chase Comer was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for Lone Peak.

Basic 6, Brighton (Utah) 1 — At Basic, Dalton Miller went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs to help the Wolves top the Bengals.

John Howard Bobo was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, and winning pitcher Hunter Katschke was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Basic.

Katschke and Kai Symonds combined on a seven-hitter for the Wolves.

Liberty 5, Trinity (Fla.) 5 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Dylan San Nicolas was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Patriots earned a tie against the Conquerors.

Kaeden Camat-Toki went 2-for-3, and Ethan Safier was 2-for-4 for Liberty, which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-0 lead.

James Katona and Logan Meusy each went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Patriots.

Davis (Utah) 10, Durango 9 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, the Darts scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Trailblazers.

Irvin Weems was 1-for-1 with a double, four runs and two RBIs for Durango, which scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game.

Adrian Oles was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Trailblazers.

Ventura (Calif.) 5, Legacy 1 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Josiah Sanders was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and the Cougars scored all of their runs in the third inning to defeat the Longhorns.

Logan Berrier was 2-for-3 with a double and a run for Legacy.

Berrier allowed five hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game effort for the Longhorns.